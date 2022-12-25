Rams 2023 draft picks: L.A. slips in order after Broncos blowout

The Los Angeles Rams held a top-four pick in the 2023 draft prior to Sunday’s Christmas blowout over the Denver Broncos, 51-14, but they’re only hanging onto it before sending their first rounder to the Detroit Lions. That pick isn’t quite as high anymore, as the “Rams” have slipped to seventh overall with a 5-10 record.

The top-six picks in the 2023 NFL Draft currently belong to the Texans, Bears, Seahawks (by way of the Broncos), Cardinals, Colts, and Falcons.

The Rams first pick will come in the second round. It looked as though L.A. could be challenging for a top-three pick in the second round, nearly a first rounder given that the Miami Dolphins were docked their 2023 first round pick for talking to Tom Brady and Sean Payton about job openings, but they has slipped a little bit too.

Right now, with two games left, the Rams are set to have the sixth pick in the second round. Therefore, that would be 37th overall.

The Rams draft picks on day two:

2.37

3.69

The second day of the draft is on April 28, 2023.