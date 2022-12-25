The Los Angeles Rams brought plenty of holiday cheer on Christmas Day in their Week 16 win over the Denver Broncos. Los Angeles improved to 5-10 on the season and did so in exciting fashion, scoring 51 points in a blowout over the Broncos.

Who raised their stock the most on Christmas?

Stock Up

Cam Akers, RB

Cam Akers celebrated BIG on Christmas. He rushed 23 times for 118 yards and scored three rushing touchdowns. It was the most carries that McVay had dialed up for the third-year running back since the divisional round (24) against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last year. It was only the third time in his career that he eclipsed the 100-yard rushing mark. The previous two were in 2020 (Week 14 vs. NE and the Wild Card round @ SEA). Akers has enjoyed a strong second half to the season despite the offense’s troubles.

Cam Akers' TD in the Slime Lines >>> pic.twitter.com/8yWs7EkolR — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 26, 2022

2. Tyler Higbee, TE

Tyler Higbee looked pretty jolly! Higbee was Baker Mayfield’s favorite target on the afternoon, hauling in nine receptions (11 targets), 94 yards, and two touchdowns. The TE ranks first all-time in receptions, yards, and touchdowns amongst Rams tight ends.

tyler higbee, YOU are a fantasy Christmas miracle pic.twitter.com/EeKSto40X1 — NFL Fantasy Football (@NFLFantasy) December 25, 2022

3. Baker Mayfield, QB

Baker brought home his first official win as a Rams starting quarterback (John Wolford was credited with the win against Las Vegas). Mayfield was nearly flawless on Sunday, connecting with eight different receivers. The best part: the Rams did not have to punt once all game.

Baker Mayfield takes home the NFL's most prestigious award, the Slimetime NVP.



( : @NFL)pic.twitter.com/PBfTuVfpQZ — theScore (@theScore) December 26, 2022

4. Cobie Durant, CB

Cobie Durant hauled in two interceptions, one for a pick six. The rookie cornerback forced the first Russell Wilson turnover of the game with an acrobatic catch. His second interception (off of Brett Rypien) was returned 85 yards to put LA up by 37 points.

COBIE DURANT PICK-6



Rams with a 50 burger on Christmas



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/joHQI1hB4F — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) December 26, 2022

5. Larrell Murchison, DL

Murchison was claimed off waivers by the Rams on December 12th. He came barreling down the chimney Sunday, posting 2.5 sacks on Russell Wilson and Denver’s offensive line.

Larrell Murchison has been here for two weeks, and he has two sacks. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) December 25, 2022

6. Michael Hoecht, EDGE

The converted edge rusher continues to impress in his new role. He added three tackles (two solo), 1.5 sacks, and a tackle for a loss. Justin Hollins and Terrell Lewis only had two sacks combined in 14 weeks as the Rams starters. Hoecht has 3.5 sacks in four games (three starts).

Michael Hoecht spent the last 2.5 years playing as a defensive tackle. He has 3.5 sacks over the last four week. Not sure he’s the permanent answer there, but certainly a rotational piece going forward. — Blaine Grisak (@bgrisakDTR) December 25, 2022

7. Bobby Wagner, ILB

The captain of the defense was spectacular against his former Seattle teammate. Wagner picked off Russell Wilson for the Rams second turnover and sacked him in the second half. He led the Rams in tackles with eight (five solo).

Bobby Wagner picking off Russ on Christmas in their first career game going against each other. Wow pic.twitter.com/uTAeE58Yqg — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) December 25, 2022

8. Jalen Ramsey

Ramsey had a season-high three pass deflections and an interception.

9. Matt Gay, K

Matt Gay had a full workday on Christmas. The placekicker was 6/6 on XPs and 3/3 on field goals. Two of his three field goals were from 53 yards and 55 yards out.

Matt Gay : 3/3 FG's & 6/6 on extra points (Longest FG from 55 yards) pic.twitter.com/RWKSV64cbs — Lee Harvey (@MusikFan4Life) December 26, 2022

10. Brycen Hopkins, TE

Sean McVay used 12 personnel for a change! Hopkins was utilized in multitude of ways, as a receiver and fullback in I-formation. He collected three receptions (three targets) for 57 yards.

Tight end drive: set up by the longest reception (22) of Brycen Hopkins' career. — J.B. Long (@JB_Long) December 25, 2022

Stock Down

NONE! IT’S CHRISTMAS! Merry Christmas to all! And to all a Goodnight!