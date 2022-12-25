Rams-Broncos INSTANT REACTION: Merry Christmas, Baker Mayfield!

The Los Angeles Rams ran wild over the Denver Broncos on Christmas day, coming out on top 51-14 and moving to 5-10 on the season.

Baker Mayfield was stellar as he continues to audition for a starting role in 2023 - completing 24 of 28 passes for 230 yards and 2 TD’s. The Rams weren’t running their full offense for the last quarter and a half with the score out of hand, which probably dampened his production through the air. While Mayfield is set to have plenty of suitors for a starting role next year, his best option is to remain in Los Angeles as a backup to Matthew Stafford and under the tutelage of Sean McVay.

Cam Akers and Tyler Higbee were also standouts on offense. Akers had his first ever game with three touchdowns as he accumulated 118 yards on 23 carries. He also added 29 yards on two receptions. Higbee was the focal point of the passing game on Sunday evening, coverting 9 of his 11 targets for 94 yards and two scores.

Brycen Hopkins, LA’s reserve TE, also contributed three receptions for 57 yards as the Rams ran the most 12 personnel that they have all season.

But perhaps the biggest story of this game was the stifling effort on defense - and forcing four interceptions (three by Russell Wilson, another by Brett Rypien) helped the score get out of hand quickly. Between Cobie Durant, Bobby Wagner, Jalen Ramsey, Larrell Murchison, Michael Hoecht, and others, there were plenty of promising individual performances on the defensive side of the ball.

