Rams vs Broncos: 4th Quarter Game Thread

The Los Angeles Rams lead the Denver Broncos by a score of 34-6 after the third quarter.

Denver started the second half with the ball on offense, and LA looked liked they forced a fumble, but the Broncos player was ruled down by contact. Denver’s drive would continue. Russell Wilson took a shot to the end zone, but Jalen Ramsey would intercept the ball! This was Wilson’s third thrown interception of the game, and the Rams defense continued to look excellent.

The Rams continued to look great on offense too. They were making plays, and they were taking time off the clock. The Rams converted a fourth down to keep their drive alive, and they had a great chance to score inside of Denver’s red zone. The Rams wouldn’t score a touchdown, but they would kick a field goal to extend their lead 34-6 with about four minutes remaining in quarter three.

The Rams defense forced another Denver three and out and the Rams had the ball on offense again.

The Rams are driving.

We go to the fourth quarter and the Rams look to close this out.

Talk about the game with other Rams fans right here at Turf Show Times and please go ahead and rec your favorite game thread comments so we can identify the top comments after the game! Go Rams!