NFL flexes Rams-Chargers out of Sunday Night Football in Week 17

The NFL made it official on Sunday: The Week 17 game for the Battle of Los Angeles between Rams and Chargers will maybe only be broadcast in Los Angeles. The NFL flexed Rams-Chargers out of the primetime slot next Sunday in favor of a game between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers. Rams-Chargers will now be an afternoon game, 1:25 PM PST at SoFi Stadium.

Ravens-Steelers game next Sunday has been flexed to 8:20 p.m; Rams-Chargers is out of the Sunday night slot. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 25, 2022

The Steelers improved to 7-8 with their latest win, getting back into playoff contention in the final weeks of the season. The Rams were eliminated from the postseason in last week’s loss. Pittsburgh will face 10-5 Baltimore and the Ravens have clinched a playoff berth but remain in contention to win the AFC North, trailing the Cincinnati Bengals by one game.

The Chargers are 8-6 and also fighting for a playoff spot in the AFC. The Rams can still play the part of spoilers.