Rams vs. Broncos: 3rd Quarter Game Thread

The Los Angeles Rams lead the Denver Broncos by a score of 31-6 after the second quarter.

The Rams began quarter two with the ball on offense and again gave themselves a chance to score and extend their lead. Baker Mayfield threw another touchdown pass, his second of the day, and LA now led 24-3 with under 10 minutes left in the first half.

LA’s defense continued to make life for Denver very difficult. The Rams forced a sack and forced a Denver punt. The Rams got the ball deep in their own territory.

The Rams offense was able to chew some clock and entered Denver territory with about three minutes left in the half. The Rams kept pounding the ball on offense and the Rams had a first and five at the two minute warning. Cam Akers capped off the drive with his second rushing score of the game. The Rams led 31-3 after a Matt Gay extra point with less than a minute remaining in the half.

Denver is still trailing but was able to kick a field goal to close out the half, and made the score 31-6.

Baker Mayfield has thrown two touchdowns, Cam Akers has rushed for two touchdowns, and Tyler Higbee has caught two touchdowns.

The first half ended and we go to quarter three.

