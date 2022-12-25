Rams vs. Broncos: 2nd Quarter Game Thread

The Los Angeles Rams lead the Denver Broncos by a score of 17-0 after the first quarter.

The Rams received the opening kickoff. Baker Mayfield and Cam Akers made some nice plays to move the chains and put the Rams into scoring position. The offense would then lose some yards and would not score a touchdown, but Matt Gay would nail a 55 yard field goal to give the Rams a 3-0 lead.

On the Broncos opening drive, Russell Wilson would throw an interception. With about six minutes left in quarter one, Baker would pass to Tyler Higbee for a touchdown and the Rams extended their lead to 10-0.

On Denver’s second offensive drive, Wilson threw another interception! He threw this one to his former Seattle Seahawks teammate, Bobby Wagner. Cam Akers would cap off the drive with a rushing touchdown. The Rams led 17-0.

Denver had the ball again and Russell began to throw some completions to his own team, and the Broncos were trying to put together their first drive of the day. Denver would score a field goal, but the Rams still lead 17-3.

We go to the second quarter.

Talk about the game with other Rams fans right here at Turf Show Times and please go ahead and rec your favorite game thread comments so we can identify the top comments after the game! Go Rams!