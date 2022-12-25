Rams-Broncos final score: LA dominates in all phases en route to blowout win

For the first time under Sean McVay, the Los Angeles Rams played a game on Christmas day, taking on Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos in a battle of two of the most disappointing teams in the NFL. With both squads sitting at 4-10 prior to kickoff, the only thing to play for was the chance to win a game on national TV on Christmas Day. The Rams delivered their best and most complete game of the season, blowing out the Denver Broncos by 37 points to secure their second win in three games and improve to 5-10 behind impeccable play by Baker Mayfield and a dominant performance by Raheem Morris’s defense with four interceptions.

Final score: Rams 51, Broncos 14

Merry Christmas to all, Ramily.

The Rams would get the ball first, starting the game off with a very solid drive before it stalled out on a false start and a dropped snap by Baker Mayfield. The miscues would force L.A. to settle for a 55-yard field goal attempt, as Matt Gay connected to give the Rams an early 3-0 advantage. Gay finished with three field goals, two longer than 50 yards, tying the franchise record with his seventh made field goal of at least 50+.

On the Broncos first possession, the Rams defense would get off to a fast start, as Cobie Durant snatched an interception to give L.A. the ball right back.

Not only would they get the turnover, they would capitalize on it as well, as Baker Mayfield connected with Tyler Higbee to increase the Rams lead to 10-0 with 6:19 left in the first quarter.

L.A. would continue the blazing start on the ensuing Denver possession, as Bobby Wagner snagged the second interception of the game for the Rams in a nightmare start for Russell Wilson and the Broncos.

Just two plays later, Cam Akers would punch in another Rams touchdown, giving L.A. a 17-0 lead in just the first quarter.

Before the first quarter could come to a close, the Broncos would finally put a nice drive together, which led to a 54-yard Brandon McManus field goal to make the score 17-3 Rams lead with :39 left in the opening frame.

The Rams would get the ball back and continue to look like a completely different team, as they would march down the field to score their third touchdown of the game on another Mayfield to Higbee connection, making the score 24-7 Rams lead.

The Denver woes would continue on their next possession, as the second sack of the game for newcomer Larrell Murchison would force the first punt of the game for both sides, giving the Rams a shot to add to their lead.

And they would do just that, marching down the field once again to score another touchdown, as Cam Akers would punch in his second touchdown of the game to make the score 31-3 Rams lead with 1:06 remaining in the first half.

Denver would add on a field goal right at the end of the half, making the score 31-6 Rams lead heading into the halftime break.

The Broncos would get the first possession of the second half, and their turnover woes would continue, as Jalen Ramsey would sky to grab another interception for the Rams defense.

That turnover would turn into more Rams points, as Matt Gay would knock in his second field goal of the game to make the score 34-6 with 3:49 left in the third quarter.

The Rams defense would continue their dominance by forcing a three-and-out, as Murchison and Hoecht combined for a couple of sacks to keep the Broncos from gaining any sort of momentum.

On top of that, the L.A. offense would continue to fire on all cylinders, as Cam Akers would cap off another great drive for his third touchdown of the game, making the score 41-6 in the final frame.

On the ensuing Broncos drive, Russell Wilson and company would finally get something going, as they would make a trip to the redzone for the first time during the game. Wilson would throw a touchdown pass to Greg Dulcich to get the Broncos into the endzone for the first time. Following a successful two-point conversion, the score would become 41-14 Rams lead with 8:30 left in the contest.

Following recovering an onside kick, Bryce Perkins would come in to finish the game at quarterback, ending a great outing for Baker Mayfield. Mayfield finished 24/28 for 230 yards and 2 touchdowns.

The Rams would add a field goal after giving up the Broncos touchdown, as another Matt Gay field goal would increase the Rams lead to 44-14 with 6:16 left.

Russell Wilson would then get benched, as Brett Rypien would come in for Denver to finish the game out. Wilson finished 15-27 for 214 yards, 1 TD and 3 INTs.

On Rypien’s first possession, Cobie Durant would then grab an interception late in the game and run it back 85 yards for a touchdown, increasing the Rams lead to 51-14.