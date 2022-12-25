Los Angeles Rams vs. Denver Broncos, Week 16: Game Thread

The Los Angeles Rams (+3) (4-10) host the Denver Broncos (-3) (4-10) at 1:30pm PT today on CBS and Nickelodeon in what is being billed as the Nickmas Game. DrafKings SportsBooks list the point total at 36.5.

Here’s our how to watch guide!

The Rams will be relying on Baker Mayfield to try and make something happen. The Rams have sustained a number of injures, and at this point, they are shutting down certain starters (though not all starters yet) and are trying to find positives for next year. The Broncos should have Russell Wilson back in their lineup. but Denver has also had a very disappointing season.

Regardless you can guarantee that both of these teams want to find a way to win on the holiday. The Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions will be watching this game to see where they’re drafting next year. Denver and LA traded for Russell Wilson and Matthew Stafford, respectively, so Seattle and Detroit are excited for their coming high draft capital.

