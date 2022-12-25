Random Ramsdom: Merry Christmas Ramily!

Rams make 4 roster moves before Sunday’s game vs. Broncos (RamsWire)

“Ahead of Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos, the Los Angeles Rams made a handful of roster moves to fill out their team before kickoff. The team announced Saturday it has signed Earnest Brown IV to the active roster from the practice squad, a more permanent promotion for the 2021 draft pick.

T.J. Carter and Brayden Thomas were also elevated from the practice squad for this week’s game but they will revert to the practice squad on Monday. Jake Gervase was placed on injured reserve to make room for Brown on the 53-man roster. He has an ankle injury.”

Watch: Nick Scott pranks Rams players with ugly sweater Christmas uniform (RamsWire)

“The Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos are two of the six teams squaring off on Christmas Day this year and CBS Sports helped both teams pull off a pretty hilarious prank. Nick Scott tricked his teammates into thinking they’ll be wearing a new uniform against the Broncos, complete with an ugly sweater jersey and, well, unique helmet design.

Not everyone believed it because they probably realize how strict the NFL is with its uniform policy, but their reactions were priceless.”

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams (TheRams.com)

“The Rams (4-10) are home for the holidays in Week 16, hosting the Broncos (4-10) at SoFi Stadium on Christmas Day.

Ahead of the contest, here are 3 keys to winning for the Rams:”

Rams pleased with how Russ Yeast, Quentin Lake, Bobby Brown III and Michael Hoecht are maximizing opportunities (TheRams.com)

“Safety Taylor Rapp went down momentarily during Monday night’s game against the Packers, so the Rams – as they’ve so often had to with the amount of injuries sustained – turned to a younger player with limited game experience.

Rookie Quentin Lake was about to get his first action on defense.

“It was a funny joke…(Pass Game Coordinator/Defensive Backs Chris) Shula looked at me when T-Rapp went down for a second and said, “He’s never taken a rep (repetition) in practice,’” Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris recalled. “I said, ‘Have you seen his notebook? Put him in!’”

The Rams are beginning to learn more about younger players like Lake as the season winds down, with him, defensive back Russ Yeast, defensive tackle Bobby Brown III and defensive lineman Michael Hoecht among those making the most of increased opportunities, according to head coach Sean McVay.”