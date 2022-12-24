Rams Reacts Survey: Fans crave football on Christmas and choose L.A.’s unofficial MVP

Football on Thanksgiving has long been a beloved tradition for NFL fans across the country. With Christmas and New Year’s falling on a Sunday this year, the NFL will get to triple dip with holiday action in 2022 and fans are all for it. The most recent SB Nation Reacts poll results show 75 percent of voters are excited about having football on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, with 53 percent of NFL fans planning at least part of their holiday around taking in some pigskin action.

Los Angeles Rams fans will get to cheer on their team after opening presents, as L.A. will host the Denver Broncos and that top-tier defense in a likely slime-filled game airing on Nickelodeon on Christmas Day. It’s not the Super Bowl preview many may had anticipated when the schedule was released in the spring, due in part to the rash of injuries Los Angeles has had to endure this season.

Of the Rams 11 offensive starters in week 1 vs the Bills, 7 are on IR and 1 was cut. Of the 3 that are still active, surprisingly 2 are off linemen--Havenstein and Shelton. The third is Higbee. — Tom Courts (@RamsBeat) December 22, 2022

Even with matching 4-10 records, supporters on both sides will still relish one more opportunity to watch their respective team, with the season rapidly nearing its end.

Rams fans’ support has rebounded from a season low of 15 percent back in Week 11 and has now leveled off at 41 percent heading into Week 16. At least we’ll get to see unofficial Rams’ MVP Bobby Wagner go up against former Seattle Seahawks teammate Russell Wilson.

Easily the most votes for Bobby Wagner. Who could have guessed that in March, even knowing he’s a future HoF https://t.co/FzTQ3nAfxH — TurfShowTimes (@TurfShowTimes) December 23, 2022

Hopefully he gets to sack L.A.’s old rival quarterback a time or two. Merry Christmas and have a happy and safe holiday everyone! Enjoy the games which kickoff in roughly one hour!

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.