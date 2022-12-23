Rams Free Agent Targets: Two top offensive linemen off the market

Rebuilding the offensive line in 2023 will be easier said than done for the Los Angeles Rams. The offseason hasn’t even hit yet and two top free agent offensive linemen are already off the market.

On Friday morning, the Green Bay Packers signed Elgton Jenkins to a four-year deal worth up to $68M according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Sources: The #Packers and star OL Elgton Jenkins have agreed to terms on a massive 4-year extension worth $68M base value with a max value of $74M. The deal, which makes him the 2nd highest paid guard in the NFL, was done by Damarius Bilbo & Kelton Crenshaw of @KlutchSports. pic.twitter.com/1Y4pPtN2eW — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 23, 2022

Jenkins was set to hit free agency this offseason and would have been an option for the Rams to bring in as a replacement for David Edwards at left guard or even potentially left tackle. Now he’s locked in for four more years in Green Bay. Jenkins has played all over the Packers offensive line this season, but has allowed only four pressures since moving back to left guard. In fact, he hasn’t allowed a pressure since Week 10.

Along with Jenkins, Cleveland Browns right tackle Jack Conklin also signed an extension on Friday. Conklin signed a four-year, $60M contract to remain in Cleveland.

Browns and right tackle Jack Conklin reached agreement today on a four-year, $60 million extension that includes $31 million fully guaranteed, per his agent @DrewJRosenhaus, who negotiated deal with @JasonRosenhaus, @RyanMatha, Browns’ GM Andrew Berry and Browns’ VP Chris Cooper. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 23, 2022

The Rams may not have had as much interest in signing Conklin as he is primarily a right tackle. However, moving him to the left side could have been an option. Either way, it’s one less offensive linemen on the free agency market.

Rebuilding the offensive line is going to be a top priority this offseason, but it won’t be an easy task. In all likelihood, the Rams will work to bring back Edwards to keep some consistency on the offensive line.

Outside of that, Les Snead and co. will need to search the free agency market and the draft to find a left tackle, center, and right guard.

Currently remaining on the free agency market are Orlando Brown Jr., Trailing Turner, Dalton Risner, and Andre Dillard among other option. However, as seen today, some of those players may not even hit the market, specifically Brown in Kansas City.

the Rams will have their cut out for them to re-build the offensive line and get back to competing in 2023.