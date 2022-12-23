Share All sharing options for: L.A. Rams vs Denver Broncos, Week 16: A familiar face in a brand new jersey

The Los Angeles Rams have a much more extensive history with Denver’s quarterback than they do the Broncos themselves. The Rams have a 9-5 record all-time against the Broncos, but are 13-8, including a 2020 wild card win, against Russell Wilson.

How often does something like that happen in the NFL? I’m not sure. But this Sunday on Christmas Day, the Rams will face the Broncos for the 15th time and Wilson for the 22nd time, hoping to continue their winning record against both.

The Rams have faced Russell Wilson more times than they've faced the Denver Broncos:



vs Broncos: 14 games, 9-5 record



vs Russ: 21 games, 13-8 record (1-0 playoffs) — TurfShowTimes (@TurfShowTimes) December 23, 2022

Down on their luck as they are, the L.A. Rams chose the right time to face Wilson and the Broncos.

Denver holds an identical 4-10 record as the Rams and Wilson will be returning to the field after missing the last game while in concussion protocol. Wilson is having the roughest season of his career, posting a passer rating of 85 and a QBR of 37.2, both figures ranked outside the top-25 in the NFL.

However, the Rams are down to their fourth different starting quarterback of 2022, this time putting Baker Mayfield out there for the third time in as many weeks as he’s been on the team.

