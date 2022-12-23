Random Ramsdom: Bobby Wagner set to face former longtime teammate

Wilson, Wagner meet as opponents when Broncos visit Rams (YahooSports)

“After 10 seasons of going against each other solely in practice, Wilson and Wagner will face off in competition for the first time this weekend when Wilson’s Denver Broncos (4-10) visit the Los Angeles Rams (4-10) for Christmas.

With both of their new teams headed to early offseasons after beginning the season with much loftier ambitions, the circumstances are not exactly what either player expected in their first season after parting in Seattle.

But Wagner is still looking forward to this opportunity to settle a longstanding practice debate between these friends.

‘’Everything was pretty much live, and the checks and going back and forth, all of that was full speed - but the hitting wasn’t,’’ Wagner said with a grin. ‘’You could never touch him. He said I would never catch him. So we’ll see.’’

Wilson is back in action for the Broncos after missing last week’s game following a trip through the concussion protocol. He is on pace for his least impressive NFL season during this rocky landing in Denver, with career lows in completion percentage, yards per completion. passer rating and touchdown passes.”

Raheem Morris on young defensive players maximizing opportunities, preparing for QB Russell Wilson and Broncos offense

“Rams DC Raheem Morris talks about what he’s seen from DT Bobby Brown II and DBs Russ Yeast and Quentin Lake in recent weeks, plus what he’s seen from Broncos QB Russell Wilson so far this season.”

Rams designate Chandler Brewer to return from IR, sign two WRs to practice squad

“Brewer returned to practice on Thursday after being on injured reserve since Week 11. The versatile offensive lineman started for the Rams in Weeks 9 and 10 before suffering a knee injury against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 10 despite playing in 100 percent of the offensive snaps in that game.

With Brian Allen missing the rest of the season, Coleman Shelton is expected to move to the center position. That would mean that either Brewer or Oday Aboushi will draw the start at right guard on Sunday versus the Denver Broncos.”

Jalen Ramsey's goal is to be 'one of the best teammates ever'

“Jalen Ramsey hasn’t yet assured himself a spot in the Hall of Fame like his teammates Aaron Donald and Bobby Wagner, but he’s well on his way to earning a bust in Canton. His career goals go beyond honors such as being a Pro Bowler and All-Pro, though.

He wants to be remembered as an outstanding teammate when he’s finished playing in the NFL. During an interview with Bleacher Report, Ramsey spoke about the importance of being there for his teammates and always giving everything he has for the better of the team.

“Really what matters to me when my playing career is over is that my teammates would be like, ‘Man, whatever happened with Jalen, how his career may have ended—good, bad, whatever—man, y’all, he was an amazing teammate. He was an amazing guy. He always tried to help us.”

Pro Bowl snub is borderline disrespect for LA Rams ILB Bobby Wagner

“In 14 games for the LA Rams this season, Wagner has recorded 118 tackles, five quarterback sacks, and one interception. That places Wagner on pace to end this season with 144 tackles, six quarterback sacks, and two interceptions. His production has not waned. In fact, the combination of Bobby Wagner and Ernest Jones is one of the best middle linebacker combinations in the NFL. In 14 games, they have combined for 216 tackles, five tackles, 11 tackles for a loss, six pass breakups, and two interceptions.”