Merry Les-mas: What is on the GM’s shopping list for 2023?

The Los Angeles Rams are set to host the Denver Broncos on Christmas night, and the halls of SoFi Stadium will be decked with holly for the final home game of the year for LA.

It’s a matchup between Russell Wilson and his former division rivals, but neither team is fighting to make the playoffs this season. It may already be time to start talking about 2023 and the Rams’ offseason needs, of which is a list that seems to be growing by the day.

Los Angeles lost both WR Ben Skowronek and C Brian Allen for the remainder of the season after their last game, and the receiver room is now led by Van Jefferson, Tutu Atwell, and Brandon Powell. This makes the degree of difficulty extremely high for newcomer Baker Mayfield, and it’s fair to wonder if he’s getting a fair shot to prove his worth ahead of him hitting the free agent market this spring. All four quarterbacks that have played for the Rams this season have not been able to rise above the supporting cast.

It’s Les-mas time in LA, so what is on general manager Les Snead’s shopping list in 2023?

Kenneth Arthur & JB Scott discuss on this installment of Turf Show Times: The Podcast a slew of offseason issues as the Rams close out the season. They also run through their “naughty and nice” lists as we reflect on good and bad individual performances this year:

Rams-Broncos, two bad teams in eerily similar situations

What can we look forward to with this game?

Are the Rams going to be able to score?

2023 offensive line projections and thoughts

Rob Havenstein deserves a break

Would you steal any Broncos free agents for Les-mas?

Worried about Broncos embarrassing short-handed Rams

Which Broncos rookies to watch on Christmas

Les Snead could trade future 1st round picks again in 2023

Aaron Donald the one Pro Bowler

Why have the Rams been paying Leonard Floyd so much money?

Were any Rams snubbed?

The Naughty/Nice list for the 2022 Rams

Michael Mayer?

