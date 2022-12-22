Week 16 NFL Picks: Will Rams gift a victory to fans on Christmas?

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos on Christmas day in their last official home game of the season. Unfortunately, both teams have been underwhelming to say the least, sporting duel records of 4-10, so it’s not quite the present it appeared to be when the schedule was released.

DraftKings Sportsbook has set a 36.5-point over/under, with the obvious expectation that this will be a low scoring game. With the way both offenses have performed, that may be generous. The Rams have averaged 16.4 points per game while the Broncos score a mere 15.6 points per contest.

Denver’s elite defense allows a stingy 18.1 points per game, and won’t make it easy for L.A. to do their part to hit the over. Russell Wilson returns to the Denver lineup, after missing last week’s game with a concussion.

The Seattle Seahawks have recently fallen off a cliff, and I am all for it because NFC West misery loves company. After shocking the NFL with a 6-3 record to start the season, Seattle has lost four of their last five games. They’ll ride that slump into Arrowhead to fight for their playoff life against the Kansas City Chiefs. Kansas City enters the game as 10-point favorites.

While the Chiefs have been a terror for teams across the NFL, they have been subpar against the spread, covering in only 21 percent of their games. That’s what happens when a team is so good they are often awarded double digit spreads.

