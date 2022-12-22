Jaguars-Jets predictions: Which team increases their playoff hopes with a win tonight?

The top two picks of the 2021 NFL Draft square off on Thursday Night Football exclusively on Prime Video, with playoff implications galore as Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars head to MetLife Stadium to take on Zack Wilson and the New York Jets. The Jaguars are riding high after a signature 40-34 win against the Dallas Cowboys, thanks to a Dak Prescott interception returned for a touchdown by Rayshawn Jenkins in overtime.

The Jets are cooling off after a hot start to the season, losing three consecutive one-score games (including four of their last five contests) and are now barely clinging to playoff hopes at 7-7.

Despite their recent struggles, DraftKings Sportsbook views the Jets as 2.5-point favorites, up by an entire point from as recently as last night

It’s going to be strength vs strength, as Jacksonville’s recently surging offense (powered by 686 passing yards, seven passing touchdowns, and 76 total points over the last two weeks) goes up against Sauce Gardner and New York defense that allows only 211 passing yards per game.

The stage is set for a low scoring game, represented by an over/under that currently sits at just 37 combined projected points. The Jaguars have hit the over in 57 percent of their games this year, but the fact that this is a road Thursday night game against a good defense, with wet and windy conditions expected, the under is very likely.

Final Score: Jaguars 20-14