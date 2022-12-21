Week 15 entertained with three teams (Minnesota Vikings, Cincinnati Bengals, and Jacksonville Jaguars) coming back to win after facing 17+ points deficits. The Los Angeles Rams however were not able to overcome a 24-6 deficit, falling to the Green Bay Packers by a final score of 24-12. With the loss, the Rams officially bowed out of the NFC playoff race in what has been a year full of anything go right. Where does their 4-10 record place in the power rankings? Find out below!

Week 16 Power Rankings

Philadelphia did not play flawless football, turning the ball over three times via two interceptions by Hurts and a Miles Sanders fumble. However, the Eagles well balanced roster allows them to make up for their imperfections as seen by their league leading 13-1 record.

Result: Won 25-20 @ Bears

2. Kansas City Chiefs (Change: N/A)

There should be some level of panic in Kansas City as they have now only beat the Denver and Houston in back-to-back weeks by six points apiece. This past Sunday, it took the Chiefs overtime to get past the Texans.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are playing a different game. pic.twitter.com/6Pa8nqy5MF — Austin Gayle (@austingayle_) December 20, 2022

Result: Won 30-24 (OT) @ Texans

3. Cincinnati Bengals (Change: +1)

Right now, I think Cincinnati has the best chance to represent the AFC (again) in the Super Bowl because of Burrow, Chase, Higgins, and a defense led by DJ Reader.

"The Cincinnati Bengals are the best team in the AFC." - @EmmanuelAcho pic.twitter.com/WEqgAgCsi1 — WINCINNATI (@WINCINNATI_) December 20, 2022

Result: Won 34-23 @ Buccaneers

4. San Francisco 49ers (Change: +1)

The trend seems to be Philadelphia and San Francisco squaring off in the NFC Championship. Both teams have strong running games, offensive lines, and defenses.

The @49ers defense leads the league in total points allowed and total yards allowed this season.



Special group. pic.twitter.com/NVXdSMmBGB — NFL (@NFL) December 19, 2022

Result: Won 21-13 @ Seahawks

5. Buffalo Bills (Change: +1)

Buffalo has played in a lot of one score games this year. Nine of them to be exact. That will either benefit them in January or be their demise.

For @AdamSchein, Saturday was more proof the @BuffaloBills are going to win the Super Bowl.



"Josh Allen was a combination of Nolan Ryan meets Greg Maddux meets John Elway meets Santa Claus on Saturday night in the snow!" pic.twitter.com/3Ve5959M3D — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) December 20, 2022

Result: Won 32-29 vs. Dolphins

6. Dallas Cowboys (Change: -3)

Result: Loss 40-34 (OT) @ Jaguars

7. Minnesota Vikings (Change: +1)

Result: Won 39-36 (OT) vs. Colts

8. Miami Dolphins (Change: +1)

Result: Loss 32-29 @ Bills

9. Baltimore Ravens (Change: -2)

Result: Loss 13-3 @ Browns

10. Detroit Lions (Change: +3)

Top-10 status! The Detroit Lions are rolling with Dan Campbell. Detroit has a strong chance to grab the 7th seed in the NFC if they can win out.

Result: Won 20-17 @ Jets

11. New York Jets (Change: N/A)

Result: Loss 20-17 vs. Lions

12. Tennessee Titans (Change: -2)

Result: Loss 17-14 @ Chargers

13. New York Giants (Change: +1)

Result: Won 20-12 @ Commanders

14. Green Bay Packers (Change: +2)

Green Bay looked more like Green Bay. If that makes sense. Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon provide a powerful duo while Christian Watson is blossoming into a go-to option for Aaron Rodgers. The only thing holding the team back is their rushing defense.

Packers rookie Quay Walker comes flying off the edge on the blitz for the strip sack.



The first-round pick out of Georgia already had a huge third down PBU on MNF, and now this. He’s been superb for Green Bay as a rook. pic.twitter.com/DGuXUCFg4V — Seven Rounds in Heaven (@7RoundsInHeaven) December 20, 2022

Result: Won 24-12 vs. Rams

15. Washington Commanders (Change: -3)

Result: Loss 20-12 vs. Giants

16. Los Angeles Chargers (Change: +1)

Result: Won 17-14 vs. Titans

17. Jacksonville Jaguars (Change: +5)

Result: Won 40-34 (OT) vs. Cowboys

18. Seattle Seahawks (Change: N/A)

Result: Loss 21-13 vs. 49ers

19. New England Patriots (Change: -4)

Losing in the fashion that New England did on Sunday is one-of-kind scenario. New England fans probably had a tough time watching their quarterback get stiffed arm into the turf as the opposing team takes a fumble recovery into the endzone for a GW touchdown.

I don’t think I’ve ever seen a funnier way to lose a game than this, from the New England Patriots pic.twitter.com/jlSG1PDpeL — Danny Jamieson (@DannyJamieson) December 19, 2022

Result: Loss 30-24 @ Raiders

20. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Change: -1)

Result: Loss 34-23 vs. Bengals

21. New Orleans Saints (Change: +6)

Result: Won 21-18 vs. Falcons

22. Cleveland Browns (Change: +3)

Result: Won 13-3 vs. Ravens

23. Atlanta Falcons (Change: -3)

Result: Loss 21-18 @ Saints

24. Carolina Panthers (Change: -3)

Result: Loss 24-16 vs. Steelers

25. Los Angeles Rams (Change: -4)

The Rams were officially knocked out of the NFC playoff race after their Week 15 loss. The focus will now turn to 2023 and how the team can find and make improvements going forward. One of those improvements may need to be Sean McVay’s play calling. For a long time, he has stuck with a wide zone run scheme and play action. The NFL seems to have caught up to his scheming and methodology based on LA’s 31st ranked offense.

"He wants to be out there... obviously, it's been a challenging year."



The future of Matthew Stafford has been a hot topic in Los Angeles given his string of recent injuries — we asked @RamsNFL head coach Sean McVay about the building narrative:#NFL #RamsHouse pic.twitter.com/hkxTWqzP3S — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) December 17, 2022

Result: Loss 24-12 @ Packers

26. Arizona Cardinals (Change: -2)

Result: Loss 24-15 @ Broncos

27. Las Vegas Raiders (Change: +1)

Result: Won 30-24 vs. Patriots

28. Pittsburgh Steelers (Change: -2)

Result: Won 24-16 @ Panthers

29. Chicago Bears (Change: +1)

Result: Loss 25-20 vs. Eagles

30. Denver Broncos (Change: +1)

Result: Won 24-15 vs. Cardinals

31. Indianapolis Colts (Change: -2)

Result: Loss 39-36 (OT) @ Vikings

32. Houston Texans (Change: N/A)

Result: Loss 30-24 (OT) vs. Chiefs