Sean McVay rules out Brian Allen, Ben Skowronek for rest of 2022

All you can do is laugh at this point. The Los Angeles Rams have put another offensive lineman and another wide receiver on injured reserve, this time with Sean McVay ruling out Brian Allen and Ben Skowronek for the rest of the season.

Now Rams’ C Brian Allen and WR Ben Skowronek are out for the rest of season with calf strains, per HC Sean McVay. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 20, 2022

Skowronek joins Cooper Kupp, Allen Robinson, and Jacob Harris on IR. In case you forgot, Tutu Atwell started the year on IR and Van Jefferson missed the first six weeks of the season.

That’s practically a whole wide receivers room.

Rams QB Baker Mayfield will have Jefferson, Atwell, Brandon Powell, Lance McCutcheon, and Austin Trammell on Christmas against the Denver Broncos. I think.

Allen hit injured reserve as well. The center missed seven games this season and has been on the injury report for all but three games of 2022. Tremayne Anchrum, Joe Noteboom, David Edwards, Chandler Brewer, and A.J. Jackson are also on IR. Coleman Shelton spent five weeks on IR.

Is this IRL?