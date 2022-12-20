Former Rams RB Darrell Henderson has workout with Giants

The Los Angeles Rams drafted Darrell Henderson in the third round of the 2019 draft as a potential heir apparent to Todd Gurley, or at least a complement to Gurley, if not the player who would eventually be the next starting running back. Like Cam Akers. Instead, Henderson had multiple opportunities to take over Sean McVay’s backfield from 2019 to 2022 and that only led to his release on November 22.

On Tuesday, Henderson met with the New York Giants for a workout, fresh off of New York’s win over the Commanders that has them in commanding position for an NFC wild card berth.

Giants worked out former Rams RB Darrell Henderson today. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) December 20, 2022

The Giants should be all but set at running back with Saquon Barkley, Matt Breida, and Gary Brightwell, but clearly head coach Brian Daboll wants some other options. This could land Henderson on the practice squad and potentially have him activated for a playoff game at some point.

Backing up Saquon Barkley, of all people.

But it won’t stop there for Henderson if he doesn’t get an offer from the Giants. Henderson is also reportedly set to meet with the Arizona Cardinals.

Giants working out three RBs. Henderson also listed as visiting the Cardinals. That seems like an overly ambitious travel itinerary so assuming one was yesterday/is tomorroe https://t.co/n2F2z4ec2P — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) December 20, 2022

Arizona isn’t going to the playoffs, but Henderson could have a shorter trip to get to a 53-man roster with the Cardinals.