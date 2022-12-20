The Los Angeles Rams (4-10) fell to the Green Bay Packers (6-8) by a score of 24-12 on Monday Night Football. Los Angeles made its best attempt to fight the cold and conditions, but in the end they were undone by self-inflicted penalties and the Packers running game. Despite the cold, there were a few players on the Rams roster that were able to heat up and improve their stock. Who are they? Here are five stock up and five stock down players from last night’s loss.

Stock Up

Leonard Floyd, EDGE

Leonard Floyd has come on strong in the second half of the 2022 season. He registered two more sacks against Aaron Rodgers, giving him seven in his last eight games. I am not sure if the late surge will be enough to save Floyd from the chopping block this offseason, but it is encouraging to see him playing well without Aaron Donald in the lineup.

2. Greg Gaines, DL

For the third straight week, Gaines was asked to anchor the defensive line sans Aaron Donald. I thought Gaines was pretty stout despite limited resources around him. He managed to take down Aaron Rodgers (for the second time in his career), his offseason training buddy.

3. Cam Akers, RB

The Rams only had 156 total yards and Akers was responsible for 100 of them. Akers actually managed to be effective running the ball behind an inconsistent offensive line. He rushed 12 times for 65 yards (5.4 avg) and produced his longest run of his season. Akers also led the team in receiving with three receptions for 35 yards. For being on his way out of the organization in Week 5, Akers has found new life in the second half of the year.

Credit to Cam Akers took 12 carries for 65 yards. McVay abandoned the run again… — JAKE ELLENBOGEN (@JKBOGEN) December 20, 2022

4. Tyler Higbee, TE

Tyler Higbee finally found the endzone! That alone gets him on the stock up board. He led the team in receptions with four.

Tyler Higbee entered Week 15 with 0 TDs, 3.04 expected TDs, and the biggest expected TD shortfall at TE. Although I don't think I can claim Higbee as a point for expected TD research since it took him until mid-December to score his first TD this season.pic.twitter.com/CiHpN6N25r — Scott Spratt (@Scott_Spratt) December 20, 2022

5. Taylor Rapp, S

Rapp came away with the Rams first defensive takeaway. The Washington Huskie safety picked off Aaron Rodgers in the first half. On top of that, he added seven tackles (six solo).

Is it just us or did Taylor Rapp kinda look like the intended receiver here? pic.twitter.com/KLJkNeUVh0 — DraftKings (@DraftKings) December 20, 2022

Stock Down

Rob Havenstein, RT

For two straight weeks, Havenstein has been shaky as the right tackle. Is the veteran leader dealing with an unknown injury? If he is, should McVay sit him with the rest of the beat-up roster?

Rob Havenstein is just getting abused. Rams OL with 4 penalties and 5 sacks. Sigh. — Derek A (@Son_DeeRRF) December 20, 2022

2. Baker Mayfield, QB

After delivering a thrilling win in Week 14 TNF, Mayfield went cold with the weather in Lambeau. Baker went 12/21 for 111 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. The timing with wide receivers was arguably more off tonight than it was against Las Vegas. Was Sean McVay to blame? The play calling looked more conservative and did not put Mayfield in a position to succeed. Or was it the penalties?

.@ShannonSharpe on Baker Mayfield’s performance vs. Packers:



“156 yards of total offense confirms what I already knew, Baker Mayfield isn’t THE guy, he’s A guy.” pic.twitter.com/6TZ7sQnPoY — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) December 20, 2022

3. Brian Allen, C

Brian Allen just cannot stay healthy for the offense. His recently signed $6+ million salary is becoming a liability. He has missed 33 games in the last three-plus seasons. He only lasted two snaps before exiting to the locker room with trainers.

4. Interior OL (Skura, Shelton, Aboushi)

Skura, Shelton, and Aboushi were overwhelmed in the interior for four quarters. The zone scheme that Sean McVay wants to use just does not work with linemen that are physically underwhelming. It exploits them. As a result, the Rams surrendered five sacks to Green Bay.

5. Riley Dixon, P & Special Teams Coverage

Riley Dixon had a poor night in the Lambeau cold. Dixon only averaged 37.8 yards per punt with a long of just 47 yards.

The special teams’s coverage gets dinged here because they allowed Keisean Nixon to return a 52-yard kickoff. He averaged 31.7 yards/return, giving Green Bay great field position throughout the night after LA scored.