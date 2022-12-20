Monday Night Football featured a frozen tundra clash between the Los Angeles Rams and the Green Bay Packers. Green Bay knocked off Los Angeles 24-12, officially eliminating the defending champions from playoff contention. Included in the defeat was the injury of Brian Allen who left the game after the Rams first series with a calf injury and did not return.

Brian Allen continues to be a revolving door as his injury history continues to pile up. This year alone he has dealt with knee and thumb injuries, missing a total of eight games.

In 2021, Allen played through a partially torn UCL in his right elbow. Allen suffered the injury to his snapping arm in Week 9 against the Tennessee Titans. He missed one game on the Rams run to the Super Bowl.

In 2019, the Michigan State alum suffered an ACL, MCL, and meniscus tear against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He missed the final seven games of the year and all of 2020 rehabbing back to full strength.

Because of the extensive injury history, Sean McVay should consider a change at center this offseason. Finding a durable and reliable option on the interior will not be an easy task, but giving Brian Allen paychecks to miss games is not a wise option for the limited salary cap situation LA is navigating.