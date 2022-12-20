Random Ramsdom: Aaron Donald reaches another legendary milestone

Aaron Donald selected to Pro Bowl for 9th straight time (RamsWire)

“Aaron Donald has missed three straight games with an ankle injury, but that won’t stop him from making the Pro Bowl for the ninth straight year. The NFL announced on Monday night before Rams-Packers that Donald has been selected to the Pro Bowl for the 2022 season. He and Jaire Alexander are two of the first players to be revealed as Pro Bowlers this year.

Even despite playing just 11 games so far, Donald has five sacks, 49 tackles and 11 QB hits this season. It’s unclear when or if he’ll return this season after suffering a high ankle sprain in Week 12, but it’s good to see him recognized by voters again.”

Rams WATCH: Taylor Rapp Intercepts Packers QB Aaron Rodgers (SportsIllustrated)

“Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers let a deep throw get away from him during the first quarter of Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field.

As the opening quarter came to a close, Rodgers rolled right and unleashed a deep throw down the left sideline to standout receiver Allen Lazard, who was wide open.

But Rams safety Taylor Rapp instead found himself with an easy interception, as he caught Rodgers’ overthrow to give LA momentum after an early 3-0 deficit.”

The defending champs are defending no more.



The Rams have been eliminated from playoff contention. #RamsHouse pic.twitter.com/qqKbWlmZlm — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) December 20, 2022

Packers get a win over Baker Mayfield and the Rams to keep faint playoff hopes alive (YahooSports)

“This is about the time that we’re used to seeing the Green Bay Packers gear up for the playoffs. The setting on Monday night fit that.

Temperatures were in the teens at Lambeau Field. Aaron Rodgers hit some passes but mostly the running game took charge. The defense was very good most of the night.

It all felt familiar, but it isn’t anything like the past few seasons. This Packers team isn’t peaking for the playoffs because there’s probably not going to be any playoffs for them. Green Bay isn’t dead in the playoff race but they need a lot to happen in their favor over the last three weeks. At least they did their part on Monday night, soundly beating a limping Los Angeles Rams team that used up any magic it had in a comeback against the Las Vegas Raiders last week. The Packers won 24-12 to improve to 6-8. The Rams are 4-10.”

Longest field goals in Lambeau history when temperature is under 25 degrees:



Matt Gay: 55 yards

Greg Joseph: 51 (Week 17, 2021)

Mason Crosby: 50 (Week 14, 2018)



Gay's kick also tied for 3rd longest FG in Lambeau history regardless of temp #Ramspic.twitter.com/n2xik8tNmd — John Breech (@johnbreech) December 20, 2022

Watch: Tyler Higbee ends TD drought with his first score of the season (RamsWire)

“Tyler Higbee and Diontae Johnson were the only players in the NFL this season with 50-plus catches and zero touchdowns. Higbee finally ended his scoring drought on Monday night against the Packers with his first touchdown of the season.

He caught an 8-yarder from Baker Mayfield in the third quarter, pulling the Rams to within 12 points of the Packers. It was also Mayfield’s 100th career touchdown pass.”

Game Recap: Rams fall to Packers 24-12 on Monday Night Football (TheRams.com)

“Despite a late third-quarter score and early fourth-quarter takeaway created by Los Angeles, long scoring drives helped Green Bay (6-8) gradually gain separation from L.A. over the course of Monday’s contest.

Its first, a 12-play, 52-yarder, ended with a 34-yard field goal by kicker Mason Crosby after taking 6:14 off the clock. Its second, an 11-play, 74-yarder, ended with an 8-yard touchdown run by running back A.J. Dillon after taking 6:15 off the clock. Its third, an 11-play, 68-yarder, ended with a 1-yard touchdown run by Dillon and took 6:56 off the clock.

That third scoring drive came midway through the third quarter and put the Packers up 17-6. The Rams’ deficit then reached 18 with 2:25 left after an 7-yard touchdown catch by Packers running back Aaron Jones, an amount that would prove to be insurmountable. Quarterback Baker Mayfield’s 8-yard touchdown pass to tight end Tyler Higbee with 22 seconds left in the third quarter pulled the Rams within 12, but they were unable to get offs off of defensive back Jalen Ramsey’s forced fumble and fumble recovery which had given them a chance to cut further into that deficit.”