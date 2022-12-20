Russell Wilson set to return on Christmas day to play Rams

It’s never too early to look ahead, especially regarding the Los Angeles Rams and their opponent on Christmas day. LA will play a similarly struggling Denver Broncos team on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. This game might be a lump in the stocking of NFL fans everywhere but thankfully it will be broadcasted on Nickelodeon. Players getting slimed will probably be the only entertainment in that matchup.

Reports out of Denver say that quarterback Russell Wilson will return under center this weekend. Wilson sat out Sunday’s game despite clearing concussion protocol following a hit he sustained the week prior against the Chiefs. Broncos Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett wanted to sit Russ to get him ready for the Rams, a smart move by the organization in order to preserve their star’s health.

"Russell Wilson has passed the concussion protocol. ... As an organization, we've decided to give him another week so he's ready to go vs. the Los Angeles Rams." - Coach Hackett



QB Brett Rypien will start this Sunday vs. the Cardinals. pic.twitter.com/L6FVIIR7XT — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 16, 2022

Sunday marked the second game Wilson has missed in his first season with the Broncos and just the fifth overall in his 11-year career. He also missed a Week 7 matchup against the New York Jets.

This has been a season to forget for the veteran QB. Through the 12 games that he’s started for the Broncos, Wilson has passed for a career-low 11 touchdowns. He has thrown multiple touchdown passes in only two games, including a season-high three against Kansas City before exiting with injury.

No matter LA’s record going into Christmas, they’ve been a thorn in Wilson’s side. The Rams hold an 12-8 record against Russell stemming from his 10 years in Seattle, including a 7-3 record with Sean McVay at the helm.

We shall see if history will repeat itself in 2022. Either the Rams will stick it to Wilson or they’ll lay a massive Dangerwich on the field against their old foe.