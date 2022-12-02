The (3-8) Los Angeles Rams will start their December with a Week 13 home matchup versus the (6-5) Seattle Seahawks. Los Angeles enters the game on a five-game losing streak with their last win at home against the Carolina Panthers in Week 6 and the hits keep on coming as John Wolford has been named as the starter on Sunday. After a surprisingly hot start, the Seattle Seahawks are in the midst of a two-game losing streak and fighting to keep standing in the NFC playoff hunt, so L.A. could play the part of spoiler in this one.

But the Rams have lost so many players to injuries, including Stafford and Aaron Donald, so what are the odds that L.A. can beat the odds to upset the Seahawks and keep their winning streak alive against Seattle?

The Seattle Seahawks are 7 point favorites, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Is it fair to expect the Rams to keep the score within a touchdown, knowing that Wolford is replacing Stafford this week?

PREVIOUS MEETING

The last time these two teams met was in Week 15 of 2021 and the Rams defeated Seattle 20-10 in a rescheduled Tuesday evening game because of a COVID-19 outbreak. Cooper Kupp led LA to victory with his nine receptions, 136 yards, and two touchdowns but again, Kupp is out for this week.

As for the Seahawks, the loss sent them to 5-9 and closer to the offseason, at which point they would eventually part ways with quarterback Russell Wilson in a trade with the Denver Broncos. The Seahawks are now starting Geno Smith at quarterback and he leads all NFC players at his position for Pro Bowl voting.

Wilson has been called “the worst quarterback in the league” with the Broncos by quite a few people, so Seattle may have actually gotten an upgrade since the last meeting.

WEEK 13 EXPECTATIONS

Los Angeles will be without Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Allen Robinson, Aaron Donald, A’Shawn Robinson, Jordan Fuller, and at least six offensive linemen due to injury. With the roster depleted of its main talent, LA’s 16.2 PPG is unlikely to improve in this one. In Wolford’s previous start this season, the Rams lost 27-17 to the Arizona Cardinals. Many Rams fans were hoping to not see Wolford again but Sean McVay has decided to go back to him over Bryce Perkins.

So a depleted offensive line, blocking for Wolford, throwing to Van Jefferson and Tutu Atwell, with Kyren Williams as his main back. Fortunately, the Rams get a favorable matchup this week as the Seahawks have one of the worst defenses in the NFL, especially against the run.

Perhaps Williams and a somewhat athletic Wolford can run the ball down Seattle’s throat, but then the Rams will also need to stop the offense of Geno Smith and rookie running back Kenneth Walker III, as well as usual suspects Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf. Seattle will enter the contest with the league’s fourth best scoring offense at 26.5 PPG. Seattle has traveled well this year, scoring more on the road (28.5) than at home (24.0). With LA’s Aaron Donald set to miss his first game ever in his career, Seattle could jump out early and preserve its lead.

But McVay has long succeeded against Pete Carroll and Wolford did start a win over the Seahawks in the wild card round in 2020. Jared Goff played most of the rest of the game after Wolford left and now it is Wolford replacing Stafford due to a neck injury. The Rams are 2-8-1 against the spread this season, worst in the NFL ATS.

The Seahawks are 6-5 against the spread.

It is fair to assume that bettors will put money on the Seahawks, but how many points would L.A. need to make the Rams a better bet? It could take at least a couple more in L.A.’s favor because nothing else seems to be trending in their direction yet this season. In order to change that on Sunday, it could be up to Jalen Ramsey and Bobby Wagner’s defense to create more opportunities against a Seattle team that has turned the ball over at least once in every contest.

McVay could have the formula to keep the score closer than the spread, but it will take a monumental effort from every Rams player in Week 13 to give L.A. the win.