Random Ramsdom: This week presents a special chance for players to promote a cause

“The Los Angeles Rams are hosting the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday afternoon, seeking to snap their five-game losing streak. When they do take the field, players will be wearing custom cleats as part of the league’s “My Cause My Cleats” initiative, encouraging players to support causes they’re passionate about.

Whether it’s the Make-A-Wish Foundation or the American Cancer Society, Rams players will be raising awareness for several causes they support this weekend. The Rams shared a slideshow of each player’s cleats for Week 13 in order of jersey number, from Allen Robinson to Aaron Donald.”

“The Los Angeles Rams held their second practice of the week on Thursday but the injury report remained mostly unchanged from the first day of practice. Nine players were held out on Day 2, which is actually one more than they had as non-participants Wednesday.

That’s because Troy Hill was downgraded from being limited to DNP due to a groin injury. Everyone else’s status remained the same, including Cam Akers, Oday Aboushi, Ernest Jones, Terrell Lewis and Matthew Stafford; all of them were non-participants again.”

“On this episode of Between the Horns, the crew has the latest injury updates, discusses how the Rams defense will handle the Seattle Seahawks with no Aaron Donald, what facing his old team means for linebacker Bobby Wagner and which young Rams players may have breakout games in Week 13.”

I think you do see some significant moves from the #Rams. My thinking:



They trade Allen Robinson to Houston for Brandin Cooks



They trade Joe Noteboom away



They trade Cam Akers away



Maybe they sign OBJ after the year.



I think they have to continue to develop their young guns — JAKE ELLENBOGEN (@JKBOGEN) November 28, 2022

“Bobby Wagner may have moved on from Seattle by now, but with a matchup against his former team on deck this weekend, he won’t be able to avoid questions regarding the Seahawks.

Prior to 2022, Seattle was the only franchise Wagner ever knew. He’d joined the Seahawks as a second-round pick in 2012 and became an All-Pro linebacker by his third season, launching a career that saw him earn annual Pro Bowl bids from 2014-2021. In that span, he garnered six All-Pro selections and even finished fifth in MVP voting in 2014.

He’ll meet Seattle — a team that released him in the offseason a few months shy of his 32nd birthday — on Sunday.

“It’s just another game,” Wagner told reporters Wednesday. “It’s just the game coming up played in our stadium against a team that’s pretty good.”