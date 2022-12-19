Rams-Packers instant reaction: Shades of sunshine in the snowfall despite loss

Maybe a silver lining from Monday night is that Baker Mayfield is one step closer to accepting a role as a backup quarterback next year. The Los Angeles Rams and Matthew Stafford as a mentor would be a great place for Mayfield to continue developing in the sport as a number two. There were again flashes of what made Mayfield the number one pick in the 2018 draft, as well as struggles that remind fans of why the Rams are his third team in less than six months.

Not that Mayfield got much help during L.A.’s 24-12 loss in Lambeau Field.

Mayfield finished 12-of-21 for 111 yards with a touchdown and an interception, getting sacked five times and fumbling once. The offensive line was a mess, as usual, and Green Bay’s defense looked as good as their pre-season expectations. Cam Akers showed signs of life, gaining 100 total yards, but Sean McVay pulled the plug on the running game far too soon.

L.A.’s lack of weapons showed up again, as Van Jefferson had 32 yards on two caches, Tutu Atwell had one 10-yard catch, and Tyler Higbee had 27 yards and a touchdown.

I don’t know what else there is to say. The game wasn’t very fun to watch and the Rams have three more to go under these brutal circumstances without Stafford, Cooper Kupp, or Aaron Donald. Maybe they’ll all be back next season. Maybe Mayfield will be too.

