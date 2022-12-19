Rams vs Packers: 4th Quarter Game thread

The Los Angeles Rams trail the Green Bay Packers by a score of 24-12 after the third quarter.

The Packers received the opening kickoff to begin the second half, and they sustained an effective drive that chewed up yards and clock. With about eight minutes left in quarter three, AJ Dillon scored his second rushing touchdown of the day. The Packers led 17-6.

The Rams first offensive drive of the second half would be unproductive, and they punted the ball back to Green Bay with about five and half minutes left before quarter four. Aaron Rodgers and Co. could now start to put this game out of reach.

Rodgers would do just that by throwing to Aaron Jones for a score, and after the extra point, the Packers led 24-6.

The Rams responded with an explosive drive that leaned heavily on the run game and LA forced themselves into Packers territory with a first and goal. Tyler Higbee would score his first touchdown of the year on a throw from Baker Mayfield. Then after a missed extra point, the Rams trailed 24-12. Not totally in the game, but not totally out of it yet either.

We go to the fourth quarter.

