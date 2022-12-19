Rams vs. Packers: 3rd Quarter Game Thread

The Los Angeles Rams trail the Green Bay Packers by a score of 10-6 after the second quarter.

The Rams had the ball on offense to open the second quarter, courtesy of an Aaron Rodgers interception. Baker Mayfield and the offense found themselves in Packers territory for the first time today. The Rams would not take the lead, but they would tie the game 3-3 after a Matt Gay field goal.

Aaron Rodgers and Co. again had the ball on offense with about 10 minutes to go in the first half. They quickly entered LA territory with a chance to take the lead. The Rams defense forced a fourth and three, and Green Bay made the decision to go for it. The Packers gamble paid off as they converted and kept the drive alive. Green Bay capped off the drive with a rushing score to take the lead 10-3.

The Rams offense responded with a nice drive, kicked another field goal to make the score 10-6, and gave the Packers the ball back with less than a minute to go in the first half.

The score would stay 10-6, and we go to the third quarter.

Talk about the game with other Rams fans right here at Turf Show Times and please go ahead and rec your favorite game thread comments so we can identify the top comments after the game! Go Rams!