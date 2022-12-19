Rams-Packers final score: Offense struggles, LA loses in frigid Green Bay

Los Angeles traveled out to Green Bay for a Monday Night Football primetime matchup against the Packers, as the Rams looked to win their second consecutive game. The game was a must-win for Green Bay, as they looked to keep themselves in the playoff race. Tonight, Green Bay would keep themselves alive by defeating a depleted Rams team.

Final score: Packers 24, Rams 12

The Rams would start the contest on offense, and after a couple of first downs Mayfield would get sacked by Preston Smith to put an end to their opening drive.

Following a punt, Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay would march down the field with relative ease as they took their first dirve inside the 10-yard line. However, the Rams defense would step up, as a Leonard Floyd sack on third and goal would force the Packers to settle for a field goal, making the score 3-0 with 4:25 remaining in the opening frame.

On the Rams ensuing possession, they would go three-and-out following a very questionable false start call on Coleman Shelton, which turned a possible third and one situation into a third and eleven situation.

The Packers would get the ball back however, Aaron Rodgers would make the first mistake off the ball game, as he sailed a pass over the head of Allen Lazard and into the arms of Taylor Rapp for a huge turnover at the end of the quarter for L.A.

Los Angeles would turn that play into a nice drive, moving inside the redzone before stalling out and settling for a field goal, knotting up the score at 3-3 in the second quarter.

The Packers would take their next drive down the field with very little resistance, as an AJ Dillon touchdown would give the Packers a 10-3 lead with 4:26 left in the first half.

On the Rams next possession, they would make some solid progress before settling for a 55-yard Matt Gay field goal, making the score 10-6 Packers lead with :46 left in the half. The Packers would attempt a hail mary play at the end of the half, but Greg Gaines would end those hopes with a sack to take the Rams four point deficit into the locker room.

Green Bay would take their first drive down the field that was extended by penalties, as AJ Dillon would punch in his second touchdown of the game to make the score 17-6 with 8:04 left in the third quarter.

L.A. then proceed to go three-and-out, which opened the door for yet another easy Packers drive, as Aaron Jones would score to make the Packers lead 24-6 in the third.

The Rams offense would then respond with their first touchdown of the game, as Baker Mayfield connected with Tyler Higbee with :22 left in the third quarter. Matt Gay would then miss the extra point, making the score 24-12 Packers lead.

The Rams defense would finally force a Packers punt, as Leonard Floyd would get another sack on Aaron Rodgers to give L.A. some momentum. However, a deflected Baker Mayfield pass would end up getting picked off by Rasul Douglas to destroy the momentum the Rams built.

Then, Jalen Ramsey would make a great play, as he snatched the ball away from Aaron Jones to give L.A. the ball right back with a chance to cut into the Packers lead in the fourth.

The offense did not do anything with the takeaway, as they were forced to punt once again with time running out fast in the contest.

Green Bay would proceed to run the remainder of the time off the clock, finishing off their win.