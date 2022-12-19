Rams vs Packers: 2nd Quarter Game thread

The Los Angeles Rams trail the Green Bay Packers by a score of 3-0 after the first quarter.

The Rams received the opening kickoff to start the game. Baker Mayfield and the Rams offense took the field. Early on in the drive, Rams starting center Brian Allen, was injured. LA’s injury plagued season continued, and the drive ended with the Rams punting to the Packers.

On Green Bay’s first offensive drive of the game, they drove into Rams territory. The Packers were able to create a first and goal scenario, but the Rams defense held them to a field goal. Green Bay led 3-0 after Mason Crosby kicked it through the uprights.

On the Rams second drive, they went three and out, and gave the Packers their second drive of the game with about two minutes remaining in quarter one. Aaron Rodgers would throw a pick!

The Rams have the ball and we go to the second quarter.

Talk about the game with other Rams fans right here at Turf Show Times and please go ahead and rec your favorite game thread comments so we can identify the top comments after the game! Go Rams!