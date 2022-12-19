Aaron Donald named to 9th Pro Bowl in 9 seasons

Aaron Donald has missed the last two games with injury and will be out on Monday Night Football against the Green Bay Packers, but that hasn’t stopped him from making his ninth Pro Bowl in nine NFL seasons. Though official Pro Bowl rosters aren’t out until Wednesday, the NFL has announced that the Rams’ legendary defensive tackle will be on it.

Donald’s nine Pro Bowls ties him with Randy White and Alan Page for eighth-most all-time among defensive tackles. The all-time leader is Merlin Olsen, a Rams legend who made it 14 times.

Aaron Donald and Jaire Alexander have been selected to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games!



Watch the full roster reveal Wednesday 8pm ET on NFL Network

Donald posted five sacks and 49 tackles prior to his injury and it is unclear if he will make another appearance in 2022. The Rams are not playing for anything other than pride in their final four games, but Donald is a key reason for fans to keep watching and the three-time Defensive Player of the Year would likely rather play than sit.

Whether Donald returns for a 10th season is up in the air, but the Rams signed him to an upgraded contract in 2022, so that is certainly the plan.