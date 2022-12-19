The Los Angeles Rams and the Green Bay Packers get set to face off on Monday Night Football on ESPN to close out a thrilling Week 15 in the NFL. What should you expect to happen and will the Rams not only beat the 7-point spread, could Sean McVay find a way to win?

DraftKings Sportsbook expects a low scoring game, evidenced by a 39.5-point over/under. The Rams average just 16.8 points each contest while the Packers average 20.2 points per game so the 39.5-point projected combined total feels about right.

L.A. will attempt to get their first victory at Lambeau Field since 2006. The Packers are 7-point home favorites over the Rams, who have struggled mightily on offense all season long. Sean McVay and (soon to be former) offensive coordinator Liam Coen have led a mostly anemic unit; L.A.’s offense entered Week 15 ranked 29th in points with 218 and tied for dead last in total yards with 3,679.

Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander expects a historic performance for the Green Bay defense, even calling his shot on multiple Baker Mayfield interceptions while speaking to the media on Saturday.

“With the right game plan and preparation, we should get like seven interceptions,” said Alexander.

Hopefully McVay would pull Mayfield after at least four interceptions, if that was the case.

Local weather forecasts show the temperature around kickoff will be about 16 degrees, with a chance of snow in the second half. While that is undeniably cold, especially for a team from California, the lack of wind in the forecast is relatively good news. The bad news is once the colder months of December and January roll around, the Packers are undefeated at home under Matt LaFleur in the regular season. Unfortunately, I think that streak will continue tonight.

Even if Alexander doesn’t get seven interceptions. But the Rams should be able to beat the spread.

Final Score: Packers 21-17

