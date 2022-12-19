Los Angeles Rams vs. Green Bay Packers, Week 15: Game Thread

The Los Angeles Rams (4-9) travel to take on the Green Bay Packers (5-7) at Lambeau Field on Monday Night Football! DraftKings Sportsbook has the listed Rams as the underdogs at -7, and the point total at 39.5.

Here’s our how to watch guide!

The Rams will be without Aaron Donald again, and Baker Mayfield will look to try and win his second game as a Ram. Aaron Rogers will try to keep his Packers relevant and in the playoff hunt. Both of these teams were expected to have better records, but regardless this should be a competitive game with both teams wanting a win.

Rodgers will continue to look to silence any of his doubters, as he has his whole career. Mayfield will try to show that he is more than a one hit wonder for a depleted and mostly disappointing Rams team.

Go Rams!