3 reasons the Rams will defeat the Packers in Baker’s first start

Last week’s Thursday Night Football victory was one for the ages, as Baker Mayfield led an unbelievable comeback in the fourth quarter to snap the Rams’ six game losing streak.

However, that is now in the past, and Los Angeles must now move onto another primetime match-up on Monday Night Football. The Rams will head out to Green Bay to take on Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, as they’ll face off in a duel of two of the most disappointing teams in the NFL this season. As crazy as it sounds, both teams are still not eliminated from playoff contention, so there is still a little something to play for on both sides.

Here are 3 reasons as to why the Rams will win a second consecutive game, as well as the ways the Packers will officially eliminate L.A. from playoff contention:

3 REASONS THE RAMS WILL WIN

1) CAM AKERS/KYREN WILLIAMS HAVE DAY AGAINST POOR GB RUN DEFENSE

Coming into the season, many people thought that the Green Bay Packers would have one of the best defenses in the entire NFL. While the Packers’ defensive unit has been solid against the pass (ranked 2nd in fewest passing yards allowed), the opposite can be said about their run defense.

Ranking 28th in the NFL in rushing yards given up, the Packers are giving up five yards per carry, which has ultimately been one of the main reasons they have been such a disappointing teams this season. Even though the Rams have not been the best at establishing a consistent and effective run game thus far, this game poses a chance for them to find some real success.

When the Rams defeat the Packers tonight, expect the ground game to have a great game going up against a bottom-tier run defense.

2) BAKER MAYFIELD MAGIC CONTINUES

Let’s be honest here, no one saw what transpired on December 8th coming, as Baker Mayfield led one of the most improbable comebacks in recent memory. After spending just 48 hours with his new team, Mayfield led a late game surge to break the longest losing streak the Rams have endured since the McVay tenure began in 2017.

Despite not knowing the playbook, zero in-game chemistry with his receivers, as well as only one actual practice, Mayfield prevailed, injecting some much needed energy and life into this Rams squad. What happened that night was downright magical, almost a “too good to be true” type of moment. The chance that Mayfield parlays that into playing some solid football down the stretch is not the wildest of thought, and something that I could truly see happening.

When the Rams upset the Packers, expect the magic that Baker Mayfield captured to continue en route to a second straight victory for L.A.

3) JAIRE ALEXANDER PROVIDES “BULLETIN BOARD MATERIAL”

NFL players hardly ever need motivation, as their careers require an immense amount of self-motivation and focus in order to find success. However, whenever there is a chance to find even more motivation than they already possess, they’ll jump all over it.

Enter Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander, who is one of the best cover men in the league today. On Saturday, Alexander told reporters that the Packers “should get like seven interceptions” in their upcoming game with the Rams, giving quarterback Baker Mayfield plenty of bulletin board material ahead of the primetime matchup.

Not only that, but the rest of the offense will have something to prove to Alexander as well, giving L.A. some extra juice in a season where they’re not going to be playing meaningful football in January.

When the Rams win tonight, expect the words that Jaire Alexander had about the Rams offense to play a part in the upset.

3 REASONS THE RAMS MAY LOSE

1) AARON RODGERS

The Packers are 5-8 and not as good of a football team as we have become accustomed to seeing over the years. With that being said, they still have one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history in Aaron Rodgers, making them a threat against any team no matter the record.

Historically, Rodgers has played extremely well against the Rams, averaging 293.9 YPG while completing 64.9% of his passes in his seven career games against them. Not only that, Rodgers has also thrown for a total of 15 touchdowns and only 3 interceptions in those seven games, which epitomizes his ability to take care of the football over the duration of his Hall of Fame career.

If the Rams fall to 4-10 this week, expect Aaron Rodgers to be the main reason for it.

2) COLD, COLD, COLD

As most NFL fans know, Lambeau Field is one of the most historic venues in all of sports, home of some of very memorable football moments in it’s long history. Another thing about Lambeau is the fact that it gets unbelievably cold at this time of the year, providing even more of a home field advantage than they already possess.

This game against the Packers is slated to become the coldest weather the Rams have played a game in since 1992 which, of course, was played at Lambeau Field as well. The temperature at kickoff is anticipated to be around 11-15 degrees, absurdly cold weather especially for a team coming from Los Angeles.

If the Rams lose tonight, expect the cold weather to make an impact on the squad from the West Coast.

3) BAKER MAYFIELD RETURNS TO EARTH

The Thursday Night comeback victory was one for the ages, a Hollywood ending to a game that not many people saw the Rams winning. But, this is not the first time Baker Mayfield has led a comeback coming off the bench, as he did so his rookie year to lead the Browns to a win.

The reason I bring that up is because although the comeback was awesome, there is a strong possibility that Mayfield will start to look like the below average quarterback that many began to believe he was in Carolina and Cleveland. With a full week of practice and preparation, this game will be the true litmus test for whether or not Baker Mayfield’s performance was a stroke of magic or a sign of brighter days to come for the young QB.

If the Rams cannot come out victorious tonight, expect for the magic of Baker Mayfield to run out.