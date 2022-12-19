History suggests Rams will struggle at Lambeau Field on Monday Night Football

For the third straight year the Los Angeles Rams will play the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field after the month of November. Last season, the Rams played the Packers in Week 12 and fell 36-28 in what would be the last of three straight losses. In 2020, they fell to the Packers in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs, losing 32-18 with a hurt Aaron Donald.

The oddsmakers once again aren’t favoring the Rams in this one.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Rams as seven point underdogs despite the Packers coming into this game at 5-8 and losers of two of their last three. This game is anticipated to be low-scoring with an over/under set at 39.5.

What can we expect from Baker Mayfield’s first start with the L.A. Rams?

Baker Mayfield going through drills. pic.twitter.com/LTOrZbLqKz — Gary Klein (@LATimesklein) December 15, 2022

When it comes to the history of the Rams at Lambeau Field, it isn’t great, especially after November when the weather gets much colder. The Rams haven’t won at Green Bay since 2006 and haven’t won at Lambeau after November since 1977. Their last win in Green Bay in December came in 1956.

The Rams are 4-10 all-time at Lambeau Field after the month of November, but have won just once in the last ten meetings. They are 0-3 in the month of December at Lambeau.

Playing on Monday Night certainly won’t help the Rams who are used to playing in warm weather. Green Bay has a high of 19 degrees on Monday with a low of five in the evening. That temperature could be even colder with wind chill. There is also a chance of snow in Green Bay on Friday.

Under Sean McVay, the Rams are 1-3 all-time in games under 40 degrees with the lone win coming against the Seattle Seahawks in the 2020 NFC Wild Card round. Cam Akers rushed for 131 yards in that game.

Making his first start with the Rams, Baker Mayfield should be familiar playing in the cold weather coming from Cleveland. Mayfield is 8-4 all-time in cold weather games, but started 4-0 in 2018 and 2019. In 12 games under 40 degrees, he averages a completion percentage of 61.8 percent with 219 yards, 1.75 touchdowns, and 0.67 interceptions per game with an average passer rating of 95.7. He’s had five games with over 250 yards passing and multiple touchdowns.

Mayfield has played one game in Green Bay which ended up being a forgettable one. He threw for 222 yards with two touchdowns and had four interceptions in a 24-22 loss.

McVay may need to lean on Cam Akers and the run game to complement and take pressure off of Mayfield in the passing game.

Both the Rams and Packers are not what they expected to be this season. L.A. is leaning on a quarterback who just got to the team, while Green Bay fans are wondering if backup Jordan Love could be a better option moving forward than future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers.

Monday Night’s game should be a tight contest with both defenses playing a key role. Whichever offense can come up with big plays when needed should win. The Packers have a little more offensive firepower which should get them the win at home. McVay falls to 0-3 against LaFleur.

Prediction: Packers 23, Rams 16