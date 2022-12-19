Rams vs. Packers: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Snuggle up Rams fans, Monday Night Football’s tilt between the 4-9 Los Angeles Rams and 5-8 Green Bay Packers is expecting a 70 percent chance of snow showers and temperatures in the mid teens. It will be the epitome of “the frozen tundra of Lambeau Field.”

Baker Mayfield certainly came out hot in his L.A. premiere and will try to warm up the Rams offensive output. Now that he has had a week to absorb the offense, Head Coach Sean McVay may cut him loose in the passing game. In the three games since starting quarterback Matthew Stafford went down, the Rams are running the football almost 50 percent of offensive snap. Before Staff was injured, the Rams were only attempting run plays at a 61.7 percent clip. Last year it was 60.

Even with the late heroics against the Las Vegas Raiders, L.A. only scored 17 points. That is close to their season average (17.7), but likely won’t be enough to beat the Packers. One area the Rams can attack is the Green Bay run defense. They are giving up an average of 31 carries for 154.8 yards per game at 5.0 per carry.

Superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers still drives the Packers offense. Even though 2022 has been a down year, Arod has completed 64.8 percent of passes for 2864 yards and 22 touchdowns. Wideout Allan Lazard and tight end Robert Tonyan are the top receivers with 45 grabs apiece. Rookies Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs are a nice one-two punch in their maiden season, combining for 56 catches, 715 yards, and 10 touchdowns.

The Pack shows a solid run game, led by Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon. The tandem has combined for almost 1500 yards on the ground, added another 487 on receptions, and tallied nine touchdowns.

Only starting tackle David Bakhtari has been ruled out for Green Bay, while receiver Doubs and safety Darnell Savage return after layoffs. For the Rams, defensive linemen Aaron Donald and Marquise Copeland are out, along with linebacker Travin Howard, cornerback David Long, and backup quarterback John Wolford. Center Brian Allen is questionable with recurring knee problems and both edge Leonard Floyd (illness) and Ty Nseke (hip) were very limited in practice all week.

How to follow the game

Date: Monday, December 19

Kickoff: 5:15p.m. PST

Location: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Watch it live: ESPN and DirecTV Sunday Ticket (nationally). ABC7/KABC in Los Angeles.

Live stream: Sling TV, L.A. Rams official app, NFL Plus, Hulu Live, fubo TV, DirecTV STREAM (formerly known as AT&T TV), and many others.

Listen: ESPN LA 710 AM and affiliates, KLSD 1360 AM (San Diego), KKUU HD2 (Palm Springs), KTIE 590 AM (Riverside), KAVL 610 AM and 106.7 FM (Lancaster), KSMA 1240 AM and 99.5 FM (Santa Maria), and KMET 1490 AM (Banning), 93.1 Jack FM, and Tu Liga 1330 AM and affiliates, KTMZ 1220 AM (Pomona), KWAC 1490 AM (Bakersfield), KGST 1600 AM (Fresno), KCAL 1410 AM (Riverside), and KXLM 102.9 FM/KOXR 910 AM (both in Oxnard/Ventura).

Current betting odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Line: LA Rams +7 -105 / GB Packers -7 -115

Over/under total: 39.5 -110

Money line: LA Rams +270 / GB Packers -325