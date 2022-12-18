Random Ramsdom: Aaron Donald set to miss another game

Injury Report 12/17: Aaron Donald, John Wolford, Marquise Copeland, David Long Jr. and Travin Howard ruled out for Monday Night Football at Packers (TheRams.com)

“Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald (ankle), quarterback John Wolford (neck), defensive tackle Marquise Copeland (ankle), cornerback David Long Jr. (groin) and linebacker Travin Howard (hip) are out for Monday night’s game against the Packers in Green Bay (5:15 p.m. PT, nationally on ESPN and locally on ABC7/KABC-TV Los Angeles).

With Wolford out, Rams head coach Sean McVay confirmed the team will have two quarterbacks active against the Packers in Baker Mayfield and Bryce Perkins.

Additionally, center Brian Allen (knee) is considered questionable.”

Rams’ receiving trio grabs at chance to shine with stars sidelined (LATimes)

“Jefferson, Ben Skowronek and Tutu Atwell had key catches in the 17-16 victory over the Raiders that could give the Rams momentum going into Monday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

“We just took it upon ourselves to up our game and do whatever we can to make plays and do whatever we can to help the quarterback,” Jefferson said.

Receiver Brandon Powell also made significant contributions in the last few games.

“Big-time opportunity to step up,” offensive coordinator Liam Coen said of the receivers, “and they have.”

This chart shows how little help Matthew Stafford got this season (RamsWire)

“Matthew Stafford wasn’t having a good season by his standards before suffering a neck injury that landed him on injured reserve. He had just 10 touchdown passes and eight interceptions, averaging just 231.9 yards per game – the third-lowest of his career.

However, he wasn’t solely to blame for the Rams’ issues despite going just 3-6 in his nine starts. He got very little help from his teammates, particularly an ever-changing offensive line that struggled to block opposing pass rushers.”

Jaire Alexander on Monday night's game against the Rams:



"With the right game plan and preparation, we should get like seven interceptions." — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) December 17, 2022

Raheem Morris explains Rams’ decision to waive Terrell Lewis (RamsWire)

“As you guys have seen, Mike Hoecht the last couple of weeks getting acclimated to that position, we’ve been able to see Keir Thomas get activated and then last week our young rook came back up off the injury stuff and was able to play for us. Probably this week, (Lewis) wouldn’t have been active and what Sean says, he really means. He’s people first so in order to give Terrell the best chance to get back on the grass, we decided to part ways and let him move on and have an opportunity somewhere else where it’s probably going to be more fruitful for him. These young guys are coming in and playing, they’ve done some really good things the last couple of weeks and in order not to have a disgruntled worker, Sean really means what he says and people first, decided to let him go, give him an opportunity to play somewhere else and move on.”

Can the LA Rams run effectively at Lambeau in the cold? (RamblinFan)

“The LA Rams face a bone-chilling cold on Monday Night Football. They arrive to play football in Green Bay, WI, home to legendary Lambeau Field. But before the Rams arrive, bitter cold temperatures will take up their annual wintry residence. With daytime temperatures that are forecast to climb no higher than 20 degrees Fahrenheit, plummeting into the single digits throughout the game, the fair weather LA Rams will have more than football on their minds.

The rule of thumb in cold weather is to run the football. That is something that the Green Bay Packers are rather good at doing, and the LA Rams are not. But defensively, the LA Rams have a rather stout run defense, and the Packers do not. So the million-dollar question is: Can the LA Rams learn to run the ball effectively better than the Packers’ defense can learn to stop the run?”

LA Rams Transactions:

• Signed RB Malcolm Brown to active roster — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 17, 2022

Rams Sean McVay ‘Doesn’t Care’ What Record Says About Packers, Aaron Rodgers (SportsIllustrated)

“I don’t care what their record says,” McVay said. “This is a really good football team.”

Rodgers has had his slip-ups this season. But in the past two meetings against LA, he’s played at the elite level we’re used to seeing.

He’s gone 51 of 81 for 603 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions in last the two wins over the Rams, the first of which was a 32-18 win in the NFC Divisional in Jan. 2021.”

Alexander Sees ‘Seven Interceptions’ vs. Rams’ Mayfield (SportsIllustrated)

“I think with the right game plan and preparation, we should get like seven interceptions. You know? That’s how I feel,” Alexander, with his usual bravado, said after Saturday’s practice.

For the record, no NFL quarterback has chucked seven interceptions in a game since Ty Detmer did it while with the Detroit Lions in a loss to the Cleveland Browns in 2001. Jim Hardy holds the dubious record, tossing eight for the Curly Lambeau-coached Chicago Cardinals in a blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in 1950.”