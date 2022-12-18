Last Minute Thoughts: Can Baker Mayfield make more magic in frigid Green Bay?

Baker Mayfield and the Los Angeles Rams are leaving the Pacific Coast and traveling to take on Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers at frigid Lambeau Field. Temperatures are expected to be below 14 degrees - making the game the Rams’ coldest in the last 30 years.

It’s also a game that features a woefully underperforming LA offense, but they are going up against a Green Bay defense that has failed to live up to its lofty expectations. The Packers have allowed 400 offensive yards in each of their last four games. The Rams’ best outing this season was 360 yards in Week 6 against the Carolina Panthers.

LA’s defense will have its work cut out for it against the Packers’ young but talented receiving corps. Romeo Doubs has battled injuries of late, though he’s expected to play in this game - the rookie fourth rounder has 31 catches for 314 yards and 3 TD’s in 9 games. His partner in crime, second rounder Christian Watson, has 25 catches for 401 yards and 7 receiving TD’s in 10 games. Watson also has two rushing scores and has found the end zone eight times in his last four games.

Blaine Grisak & JB Scott give their Last Minute Thoughts ahead of Rams' showdown against Packers on Monday Night Football.