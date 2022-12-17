Rams Reacts Survey: Baker Mayfield’s magic is the boost fans needed

Too many times to count in 2022, the Los Angeles Rams seemed to find ways to lose games in the fourth quarter, with blown leads against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks being a couple of the most painful and costly examples.

Week 14 however, was just what the doctor ordered for the understandably waning morale of Rams fans. L.A. trailed the Las Vegas Raiders with less than 3:30 left in the fourth quarter. It looked like the Rams would suffer their seventh consecutive loss. Enter the magic of Baker Mayfield.

The former first overall draft pick would go on to lead Los Angeles on two touchdown drives, including a 98-yard scoring drive culminating in a 23-yard touchdown pass to Van Jefferson with 10 seconds left, completing the 17-16 comeback.

The most recent polling from SB Nation Reacts show a significant bump in support, with 51 percent of Rams fans believing L.A. is heading in the right direction.

In a recent interview on The Rich Eisen Show, Sean McVay admitted Mayfield may have set some unrealistic expectations after being with the team only two days and pulling off the two-score comeback.

“It was impressive Rich. I mean, the guy’s capacity how quickly, there was some carryover based on some things that he’s done, but Zach Robinson, Liam Cohen, and really got to give a ton of credit to Baker for the capacity that he had to be able to do that. He set the bar pretty high on a couple days, now that we’ve got a week and a half.”

All eyes will be on the Rams and Mayfield to see what’s in store for an encore when the Rams travel to Lambeau Field to battle the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football. With Green Bay’s season all but over, Packers fans apparently want to see what backup quarterback and former first-round draft pick Jordan Love has to offer, with 61 percent saying it’s time to sit Aaron Rodgers for the rest of the year.

That seems unlikely at this point, as all reports indicate Rodgers will be the Packers starting quarterback for this game and barring a significant injury, will remain the starter for the foreseeable future after signing a three-year $150 million contract extension earlier this year.

The last time Mayfield faced Rodgers in Green Bay, it was an unfavorable result, punctuated by four interceptions. Hopefully the Rams and Mayfield can change their respective recent history against the Packers together.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.