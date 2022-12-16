Random Ramsdom: Bobby Wagner comments on Baker Maayfield’s performance

Rams’ Bobby Wagner touts Baker Mayfield’s epic performance: ‘There needs to be a lot of credit to him’ (FOXSports)

“There needs to be a lot of credit to him because he came in — I want to say maybe Tuesday — and had a 10-20 period practice on Wednesday and came out to perform how he did on Thursday,” Wagner told Fox News Digital in a recent interview. “I think it’s a testament to him, his work ethic and being able to understand the offense in such a short time.

“I think having a somewhat normal week is going to be really good for him. We look forward to him doing it again. And I think us as guys who’ve been there for this whole season, it’s just embracing him and showing him we support him and just make sure that he feels that we have his back.”

Rams waive LB Terrell Lewis (RamsWire)

“After losing Von Miller in free agency to the Buffalo Bills, the Rams were hopeful that Lewis and Justin Hollins could fill the void on the opposite edge as Leonard Floyd. Fast forward to now and neither Lewis nor Hollins are with the Rams anymore.

After being selected in the third round of the 2020 NFL draft out of Alabama, Lewis has accrued 40 combined tackles, six sacks, and one forced fumble. Injuries were a known concern coming out of college and the Alabama product has been limited to 30 games (seven starts) in his first three seasons.”

Rams brace for cold night at Lambeau Field (NBCSports)

“Rams coach Sean McVay was asked on Thursday about potential preparations for the elements.

“If you got an answer for that, I’d love it,” McVay told reporters, joking that the team would practice at a hockey rink. “No, it’s a different deal, nothing that you can really prepare for. It wasn’t going to be as cold as what it’s expected to be when we played there in the divisional round a couple years ago, so stay warm and then when you’re out there, hopefully the adrenaline kicks in.”

Quarterback Baker Mayfield played at Lambeau Field last Christmas. He expects it to be colder this time around.

“Wind-chill wise this will probably be the coldest one,” Mayfield told reporters. “I’ve played in a couple games that are pretty cold, maybe snow, a little bit rainy, or windy. But temperature wise, I think this will be the coldest one for me.”

Coach McVay on the opportunity to develop the WR depth in the final games. pic.twitter.com/jEnTUwDA4M — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 15, 2022

Mayfield tries to build on momentum as Rams visit Packers (YahooSports)

“The No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 draft had practiced just once with his new team before rallying them to a dramatic victory over the Raiders in his Rams debut. With usual starter Matthew Stafford unlikely to play the rest of the season with a spinal cord bruise and John Wolford probably out Monday because of a neck bruise, Mayfield gets a chance to build on his momentum as he attempts to rejuvenate his career.”

LA Rams tipped to sign Cardinals OG in free agency (RamblinFan)

“To say the LA Rams need help along their offensive line is an understatement. A unit decimated by injuries and some questionable personnel decisions has allowed 46 sacks so far during the 2022 NFL season. Whether it is attributed to a lack of talent, a lack of cohesion, or simply a lack of luck, the team needs to infuse some durability into the group that has more versions than the Marvel Comic Universe multi-verse.

This season is not a formula the LA Rams can afford to repeat in 2023 when they’re trying to rebound from a historically woeful Super Bowl defense. Fortunately, Rams’ general manager Les Snead can fortify the wounded front by signing a durable guard during free agency. His name? IOL Will Hernandez is a player who is projected to test the NFL Free Agency market after this season ends. He signed a one-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals and looks to sign a multi-year deal this off-season.”

Baker Mayfield with a few days to process his memorable #Rams debut: “It was really special. One of those things that you can’t really wrap your head around … ever.” pic.twitter.com/kJMy1PqXaB — Gilbert Manzano (@GManzano24) December 15, 2022

After “whirlwind” first first few days with Rams, Baker Mayfield settles in for more normal game week routine in Week 15 (TheRams)

“A busy first three days with the Rams followed with a mini bye week before transitioning to preparation for Monday Night Football against the Packers in Week 15 for quarterback Baker Mayfield.

It was a much-welcomed chance for Mayfield to catch his breath.

“It’s definitely nice to be able to take a deep breath a little bit,” Mayfield said. “No, obviously today was our pseudo- Wednesday practice. So the first part of the game plan getting used to it, getting out there for some actual live reps. But it’s going to be nice for me just being a really routine guy that it’ll be good going into this next game, having a full week of practice and prep.”