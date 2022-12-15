Week 15 NFL Picks: Can Jared Goff continue to lead the Lions toward the postseason?

We’ve got Saturday NFL football this week, with three games taking place throughout the day. Make sure to take advantage of NFL betting opportunities all weekend long on Tallysight.

The Miami Dolphins head to Highmark Stadium to take on the Buffalo Bills Saturday night. The Dolphins took the first matchup with Buffalo 21-19 back in Week 3, but enter this contest as 7-point underdogs, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Unlike the first meeting, which featured typical September Miami weather, this contest may be a Buffalo classic, with seven inches of snow in the forecast. If that holds true, I’d expect the under to be the safer bet; the over/under currently sits at 43.5 points.

The Detroit Lions will also travel to the northeast, taking on the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Both teams are fighting for their playoff lives, a statement that may have been laughable before the start of the season. The Jets are slim home favorites with a 1-point cushion.

Though this game will feature two Defensive Rookie of the Year candidates (with Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson and Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner), this matchup is likely to be offensive showdown. The Lions have been monsters at covering the spread and hitting the over, going 9-4 in both categories. I’d expect both trends to continue in Week 15.