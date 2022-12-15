Random Ramsdom: Sean McVay’s take on the injuries this season

Sean McVay: Using injuries as an excuse is ‘wasting your emotional energy’ (YahooSports)

“He told reporters this week that doing so is a waste of emotional energy because injuries aren’t something the Rams (or any team, for that matter) can control.

“I think more than anything, you make the convenient excuses of these injuries or whatever,” he said. “It’s wasting your emotional energy on things that you have no control over. Knowing and feeling are very different things and I’ve learned that this year more than ever. But I do think that being around people that have a similar approach and being able to be authentic, be real, but then being able to keep it moving and not dwell on that stuff I think has been at least a healthy balance for me. But it’s all about being surrounded by the people.”

Rams QB Baker Mayfield Named NFC Offensive Player of the Week (SportsIllustrated)

“It has been an extraordinary week for newest Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield.

After he was released from the Carolina Panthers and claimed on waivers by the Rams last Tuesday, the speculation as to when he would debut for Los Angeles began. That question was answered immediately, as he made his debut on Thursday night against the Las Vegas Raiders.

If Mayfield would have struggled in his first game as a Ram, it would have been expected as learning a playbook in two days is not easy. Instead, he threw for 230 yards and a touchdown, with his lone touchdown capping off a 98-yard game-winning drive.”

Tutu Atwell’s second-half surge & role in the dramatic Week 14 win | Rams Revealed Ep. 97 (TheRams.com)

“On this episode of Rams Revealed, J.B. Long is joined by 2nd year Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell as they discuss his second-half surge, quarterback Baker Mayfield’s incredible performance in Week 14 against the Las Vegas Raiders, and what he’s learned from teammate wide receiver Cooper Kupp.”

Answered the call.



NFC Offensive Player of the Week @bakermayfield highlights for your viewing pleasure. pic.twitter.com/KvBj0TvMr8 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 14, 2022

Rams vs. Packers: Can LA Stop Christian Watson, Aaron Rodgers Historic TD Streak? (SportsIllustrated)

“But now, the Rams will have to find answers for the new favorite weapon of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who is looking to lead Green Bay on a late-season push toward the postseason with rookie receiver Christian Watson by his side.

Watson heads into Monday Night Football looking to continue a historic scoring pace under the lights in prime time. After dropping a wide-open touchdown on the first offensive play of the Packers’ season, he’s made up for it and then some.

Incredibly, Watson has as many total touchdowns in the past four games (eight) than all Rams receivers not named Cooper Kupp have combined this season (eight).”

The Rams signed DL Khalil Davis and DB Richard LeCounte to the practice squad. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) December 14, 2022

Tutu Atwell shares how much working with Cooper Kupp has helped his game (RamsWire)

“Tutu Atwell had a quiet rookie season in 2021, struggling to carve out a role on offense in a crowded receiver room before eventually suffering a season-ending shoulder injury midway through the year. He’s been much more productive this season, catching 11 passes for 237 yards and one touchdown, also rushing for 27 yards on seven carries.

Atwell patiently waited for his opportunity and stayed ready for when it would come, and he’s taken advantage as a starter the last two weeks. Atwell credits Cooper Kupp for helping him improve before his second season, working closely with him all offseason.”

Bobby Wagner is PFF’s highest-graded LB entering Week 15 (RamsWire)

“The All-Pro linebacker logged a season-high 14 combined tackles in Week 14 versus the Las Vegas Raiders as he’s played on all but one defensive snap for the Rams this season. Following his productive outing last Thursday against the Raiders, Wagner now has 111 combined tackles, seven tackles for loss, five sacks, and four pass breakups thus far.

The 90.7 overall grade on PFF is Wagner’s third-highest grade of his career. The experienced inside linebacker was awarded a 91.7 overall grade in 2018 and a 91.4 overall grade in 2017 when he was with the Seattle Seahawks.”