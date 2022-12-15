49ers-Seahawks predictions: Will San Francisco wrap up the NFC West tonight?

Believe it or not, Week 15 is already upon us and so is another opportunity to make some money! Make sure you visit Tallysight for all of your sports betting needs, including over a thousand prop bets this week.

The Seattle Seahawks host the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football, exclusively on Prime Video. The 49ers will enter Lumen Field as 3.5-point favorites and a chance to clinch the NFC West with a win in Seattle. San Francisco defeated Seattle 27-7 in Week 2.

San Francisco has blown out their last two opponents by a combined score of 68-24 behind the arm of rookie quarterback Brock Purdy, who has totaled 395 yards, four passing touchdowns, and one rushing score. Purdy is questionable with an oblique injury while wide receiver Deebo Samuel has already been ruled out with an ankle injury. They’re one of the hottest teams in the NFL, currently riding a six-game winning streak, outscoring their opponents 172-64 during that period. They’ve been downright dominant.

The Seahawks look to bounce back from their 30-24 loss to the Carolina Panthers. Seattle started the season hot, but has cooled off a bit as of late, losing three of their last four games. Rookie sensation running back (and hopefully fantasy football league winner) Kenneth Walker will return to the starting lineup after missing last week after being forced from action against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 13.

Even with the boost Walker’s return should provide to Seattle’s offense, it’s hard for me to see the path for a Seahawks victory. DraftKings Sportsbook doesn’t expect an offensive explosion on Thursday night, giving this matchup a 43.5-point over/under. Both teams have the fire power on offense to hit the over, but the San Francisco defense will most likely be the deciding factor tonight.

Final Score: 49ers 27-20