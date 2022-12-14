Where does Baker Mayfield’s comeback rank among favorite Rams moments?

Heading into Thursday Night Football last week, the Los Angeles Rams were potentially looking at their seventh-straight loss and the Las Vegas Raiders were hoping for their fourth-straight win. While it was technically a home game for the Rams, the Raiders’ fans outnumbered them at SoFi Stadium at a ratio of 70-30.

Los Angeles seemed outmatched by a hot team through three quarters, but the Rams started to fight back with their backs against the wall. Baker Mayfield led the team down the field for a scoring drive capped by a Cam Akers rushing touchdown. Bobby Wagner stuffed the Raiders and a 3rd-and-1 run to get the offense the ball back.

It took key plays from unlikely contributors like Ben Skowronek to move the ball down the field, but Mayfield was able to find Van Jefferson for the game-winning pass. Suddenly, the quiet 30% of the stadium roared over the invading majority.

Mayfield in less than 72-hours went from a zero - a player passed on by every team but the Rams - to an award winning hero.

But can the quarterback keep the magic going against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers? LA is looking for their second-straight win - a feat they haven’t accomplished since the second and third week of the season. Will the single-digit temperatures at Lambeau Field cool off this Rams offense?

Blaine Grisak & JB Scott discuss Mayfield’s debut, a slew of offseason topics, and preview Monday Night Football on this installment of Turf Show Times: The Podcast.

Where does Thursday night rank in terms of your favorite Rams memories?

Potential landing spots for Mayfield in 2023

Does Ben Skowronek’s breakout game change your perspective on him?

Would you be comfortable with Cam Akers as RB1 next season?

Bobby Wagner has been on fire last couple of weeks. Has he secured roster spot for 2023?

What position would Rams draft if they still had their top 5 pick (owned by Lions)?

Liam Coen and/or Raheem Morris may return as coordinators and potential coaching shuffle

Previewing Monday’s game against the Packers

Subscribe via your favorite podcast app so you never miss an episode. We will be back this weekend for Last Minute Thoughts, and then as always right after the game for the Instant Reaction show.