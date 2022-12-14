Week 14 QB Power Rankings: Is Jalen Hurts MVP material?

We’re heading into the final four games of the NFL season with the MVP race still very much up for grabs. After his performance against the New York Giants, Jalen Hurts is now the betting odds favorite to win the MVP.

Hurts has thrown over 3100 yards to go with 22 touchdowns and just three interceptions. He’s very much a reason why the Eagles are arguably the best team in the NFC. Is he better than Patrick Mahomes though? That’s up for debate. Mahomes has thrown over 1000 more yards than Hurts to go with 33 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. It’ll be a race to the finish, but right now it’s neck-and-neck.

Tier 1

1. Patrick Mahomes - Kansas City Chiefs (Last Week: 2)

It won’t be long before Patrick Mahomes gets the Aaron Donald voter fatigue treatment when it comes to the MVP award. It may already be happening. Through 14 weeks, Mahomes has clearly been the best player in the NFL. Every week, Mahomes makes an insane play and that was no different last week.

2. Jalen Hurts - Philadelphia Eagles (Last Week: 4)

One of the most surprising developments of the 2022 season has been the progression of Jalen Hurts. Nobody could have predicted the season that he’s having in which he leads the NFL in passer-rating.

Hurts has improved as a passer more than any QB I’ve ever seen….Can pick a lot of plays to highlight Hurts’ incredible growth as a QB but this one sticks out #NFLLIVE pic.twitter.com/zd0Om2wf2d — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) December 12, 2022

3. Tua Tagovailoa - Miami Dolphins (Last Week: 2)

Tua did not play well against the Los Angeles Chargers. He was just 10-of-28 for 145 yards, most of which came on one play to Tyreek Hill. Tagovailoa followed up last week’s poor performance with another one. Mike McDaniel and the Dolphins need to adjust as teams take away what they’ve done best this season.

4. Geno Smith - Seattle Seahawks (Last Week: 3)

Smith followed up a career day with his first multi-interception game of 2022 which resulted in a bad loss to the Carolina Panthers. The Seahawks have a difficult game this week when they take on the San Francisco 49ers.

5. Joe Burrow - Cincinnati Bengals (Last Week: 5)

For the first time in his career, Joe Burrow defeated the Cleveland Browns. Burrow and Chase remain one of the best quarterback-wide receiver duos in the NFL. The Bengals are rolling and with Burrow playing at an elite level, they look like a serious contender.

We say 'threading the needle' a lot but Joe Burrow just gave us one of the best examples ever pic.twitter.com/TfwiGlkLuH — Dadio Makdook (@dadiodefacto) December 11, 2022

6. Josh Allen - Buffalo Bills (Last Week: 5)

Allen didn’t play great against the New York Jets, but did enough in the bad weather of Buffalo to get a win against a division rival that the Bills lost to earlier in the year. The Bills look like a team that peaked earlier in the season. Allen needs to take over if the Bills are going to get past the Chiefs and the Bengals.

7. Jared Goff - Detroit Lions (Last Week: 8)

Goff just went his fifth straight game without a turnover and it resulted in the Lions beating the Minnesota Vikings and improving to 6-7. Goff is getting the protection in Detroit that he needs to succeed and Jameson Williams just got healthy to get him another weapon. With Goff playing at his current level, nobody wants to play the Lions.

Jared Goff for MVP pic.twitter.com/TdcLB1f6nc — ThatsGoodSports (@BrandonPerna) December 11, 2022

8. Dak Prescott - Dallas Cowboys (Last Week: 7)

Trailing the Houston Texans, Prescott played some of his best football on the final drive to get the Cowboys the win. It wasn’t his best game, but he pulled out his best stuff when it mattered most.

These throws on back to back plays by Dak Prescott were UNREAL. He was in the zone on that last drive. pic.twitter.com/rRiEPSZEzN — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) December 13, 2022

Tier 2

9. Justin Herbert - Los Angeles Chargers (Last Week: 10)

If any quarterback needed a win last week, it was Justin Herbert. While he hasn’t been at his best in 2022, he continues to show why he’s considered one of the most talented quarterbacks in the NFL. A lot of the issues in the Chargers offense aren’t his fault, but he again made some special throws to beat Tua and the Dolphins in prime time.

The fact that the #Chargers can scheme up a deep corner route for Mike Williams while rolling the pocket away from the route cause they know Herbert can make this throw is absurd. pic.twitter.com/TAgHAbbAX3 — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) December 12, 2022

10. Trevor Lawrence - Jacksonville Jaguars (Last Week: 12)

Consistency is key for Trevor Lawrence. That’s the next step in his development. He’s thrown for over 300 yards and three touchdowns in two of the last three weeks, but in the middle of those was a dud against the Lions. Don’t look now, but the Jaguars are just two games back of the Tennessee Titans.

Trevor Lawrence dimes on three straight throws pic.twitter.com/6UgUHjmBrL — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) December 12, 2022

11. Brock Purdy - San Francisco 49ers (Last Week: 28)

This is quite the jump, but Purdy looked very good against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It doesn’t seem to matter who you put in the Kyle Shanahan scheme, but the 49ers offense continues to run smoothly. Purdy is the third quarterback that Shanahan has played this season and the offense ran as smooth as ever.

This whole sequence from 49ers QB Brock Purdy is elite pic.twitter.com/fC0pQz54hP — Brad (@Graham_SFN) December 14, 2022

12. Tom Brady - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Last Week: 9)

The 49ers have made a lot of quarterbacks not look good, but you don’t expect that with Brady. After Sunday, Brady is part of the Buccaneers’ offensive problems. They’re just one game ahead in the NFC South with three difficult games ahead.

13. Derek Carr - Las Vegas Raiders (Last Week: 11)

The game plan against the Rams wasn’t a great one by Josh McDaniels. It seemed like the Raiders just wanted to run the ball and sneak away with a win. Carr made impressive throws to Davante Adams, but his 137 passing yards were his fewest in a game since 2020.

14. Kirk Cousins - Minnesota Vikings (Last Week: 17)

Cousins threw for over 400 yards and two touchdowns without an interception and the Vikings lost. The Vikings may have one of the best records in the NFC, but there are serious questions about how good they actually are.

Kirk Cousins, take a bow. What a performance pic.twitter.com/uWRnbHb22U — Billy M (@BillyM_91) December 12, 2022

15. Ryan Tannehill - Tennessee Titans (Last Week: 15)

It feels like we might be nearing the end of the Ryan Tannehill era in Tennessee. You know what you’re going to get from him and he’s not necessarily going to elevate the players around him. The Titans have a difficult schedule down the stretch and the Week 18 game against the Jaguars could be for the AFC South division title.

16. Daniel Jones - New York Giants (Last Week:16)

The Giants had a difficult opponent last week in the Eagles. The biggest decision that the Giants make this offseason is whether or not to continue with Daniel Jones with the new regime.

Tier 3

17. Aaron Rodgers - Green Bay Packers (Last Week: 18)

18. Sam Darnold - Carolina Panthers (Last Week: 19)

19. Baker Mayfield - Los Angeles Rams (Last Week: 31)

20. Mike White - New York Jets (Last Week: 13)

21. Andy Dalton - New Orleans Saints (Last Week: 20)

22. Mac Jones - New England Patriots (Last Week: 24)

23. Justin Fields - Chicago Bears (Last Week: 23)

24. Desmond Ridder - Atlanta Falcons (Last Week: NR)

What Baker Mayfield did on Thursday Night, coming in with less than 40 hours to prepare, and pulling off a 98-yard game-winning drive, was one of the more impressive things done by a quarterback this season. He won the NFC’s Player of the Week because of it. We’ll see if he does enough over the next four game for another team to give him a starting job.

Tier 4

25. Colt McCoy - Arizona Cardinals (Last Week: NR)

26. Kenny Pickett - Pittsburgh Steelers (Last Week: 25)

27. Taylor Heinicke - Washington Commanders (Last Week: 26)

28. Matt Ryan - Indianapolis Colts (Last Week: 27)

29. Russell Wilson - Denver Broncos (Last Week: 29)

30: Deshaun Watson - Cleveland Browns (Last Week: 32)

31. Davis Mills - Houston Texans (Last Week: 30)

32: Anthony Brown - Baltimore Ravens (Last Week: NR)

Watson hasn’t looked good the last two weeks. He’s still shaking off some of the rust, but it’s hard not to think that the Browns maybe win on Sunday with Jacoby Brissett.