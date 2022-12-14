Baker Mayfield edges out Jared Goff to win NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield has been named NFC Offensive Player of the Week after helping break the Rams’ six-game slide with a last-minute win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

LET ‍ HIM ‍ BAKE ‍ @bakermayfield is your NFC Offensive Player of the Week! pic.twitter.com/AQE2B0ZjNZ — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 14, 2022

The Rams’ Week 14 victory over the Raiders on Thursday Night Football was improbable in more ways than one.

Mayfield was claimed off waivers by the team just 48-hours prior to kickoff, and John Wolford was oddly given the starting nod over the former first overall draft pick before giving way on the second drive. The Rams were down 16-3 late into the fourth quarter, but an impressive scoring drive capped by a Cam Akers rushing touchdown brought them within striking distance.

The defense led by Bobby Wagner was able to get a stop on 3-and-1 to force Las Vegas to punt - and AJ Cole bombed a clutch 64-yard punt to pin LA at their own 2-yard line.

The rest is now history, and the 98-yard comeback drive stands out as one of the more exciting moments since the Rams returned to Los Angeles in 2016 - even despite the team being all but eliminated from playoff contention.

Mayfield finished the game with 22 completions on 35 pass attempts for 230 yards and the game-winning touchdown. Perhaps the clutch moments embedded in his performance gave him an edge over another former number one overall pick in the NFC conference - Jared Goff.

Goff led the Detroit Lions in a statement win over their division rival and NFC contender Minnesota Vikings, completing 27 of 39 passes for 330 yards and 3 TD’s. It was a near perfect game from the veteran quarterback, and now it seems that Goff factors into the Lions’ future plans at the position.

It won’t be easy for Mayfield and the Rams to pick up a second-consecutive win, as they are headed to Lambeau Field to play the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football. Sure, the Packers are only 5-8, but their defensive roster still features a number of skilled individual player. They also have Aaron Rodgers and some young receivers that seem to be figuring things out on the offensive side of the ball.