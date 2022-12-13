Rams confirm Baker Mayfield as Week 15 starter against Aaron Rodgers

Less than two weeks after making it to the Los Angeles Rams, Baker Mayfield will again serve as the team’s inspiration for hope as underdogs with four games left on the schedule. Rams head coach Sean McVay confirmed that Baker Mayfield will start on Monday Night Football against Aaron Rodgers, and John Wolford will be inactive.

Rams’ HC Sean McVay told reporters that QB John Wolford has a neck injury expected to sideline him Monday night in Green Bay. This means the Rams’ starting QB vs. the Packers, to no one’s surprise, will be Baker Mayfield. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 13, 2022

Mayfield has made one career start against Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, a Christmas day game last year at Lambeau Field. Mayfield went 21/36 for 222 yards with two touchdowns, but also tossed a career-high four interceptions during Cleveland’s 24-22 loss. Mayfield started the next week against the Pittsburgh Steelers, tossing two more picks in his final career game with the Browns.

Months later, he was traded to the Carolina Panthers and last Monday the Panthers waived him after a 1-5 record as their starter.

Mayfield will likely start on Christmas Day again. The Rams face the Denver Broncos on December 25th, then are scheduled to have a primetime SoFi showdown on Sunday Night Football against the L.A. Chargers.