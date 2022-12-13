Random Ramsdom: Rams lose another receiver for the season

Rams place Jacob Harris on injured reserve due to torn pec (RamsWire)

“Jacob Harris was diagnosed with a torn pec for the Los Angeles Rams in the team’s victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday and his season is officially over. Following the unfortunate news pertaining to the young wide receiver, the Rams officially placed Harris on injured reserve on Monday.

Harris suffered the injury on special teams and will require surgery on his torn pec. Even if Harris’ injury wasn’t serious, the decision to put him on injured reserve would have ended his season as only four games are remaining in the regular season.”

Rams claimed and awarded DT Larrell Murchison off waivers (TheRams.com)

“Los Angeles on Monday announced it has claimed and been awarded defensive tackle Larrell Murchison off waivers.

Murchison, 25, was most recently with the Tennessee Titans, appearing in five games this season and making two total tackles.

The 6-foot-2, 297-pound defensive lineman originally entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick by the Titans in the 2020 NFL Draft out of North Carolina State. Across two-plus seasons in Tennessee, he recorded 15 total tackles (two for loss) in 26 career games (five starts).”

Sean For Sean? McVay, Payton Rams Coaching Rumors Swirl (SportsIllustrated)

“According to a Sunday report from NFL Network, former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton would consider Southern California as his preferred destination for returning to the sidelines, should he choose to do so.

“He is a TV analyst living in Los Angeles and based on his conversations I’ve had, if he had his druthers, that is where he would remain in the city of Los Angeles,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said of Payton. “Potentially … if somehow, some way the Rams job or the Chargers job came open, that is certainly something Sean Payton would take a look at.”

Evaluating Baker Mayfield’s performance in Rams debut vs. Raiders (RamsWire)

“Baker Mayfield went from being cut by the Panthers to being claimed by the Rams to taking the field on Thursday Night Football in a span of four days. It was a wild week, to say the least, traveling across the country and learning a playbook in a very short period of time.

Sean McVay didn’t give him the start against the Raiders, but he did let him play the rest of the game after pulling John Wolford three snaps into the night. The results were obvious, with Mayfield leading the Rams to a comeback victory over Las Vegas, driving down the field for two touchdowns with less than five minutes left.”

Sean McVay said that to his knowledge, QB Matthew Stafford (spinal cord contusion) won't need an offseason procedure. Reiterated he expects a healthy offseason for Stafford. — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) December 9, 2022

Rams open as 7.5-point underdogs to Packers in Week 15 (RamsWire)

“The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 17-16 in Week 14 despite being 5.5-point underdogs at home on Thursday Night Football. Even with the Rams ending their six-game losing streak against the Raiders, they’ll be underdogs for the fifth-straight week in Week 15.

According to Tipico Sportsbook, the Packers are opening as 7.5-point favorites over the Rams for Monday night’s showdown. There is plenty of time for the spread and odds to change between now and the game as Los Angeles has +280 odds to win ($100 bet wins $280) and the over/under sits at 39.5.”

Did LA Rams Baker Mayfield already play himself out of Rams budget? (RamblinFan)

“The LA Rams have a miraculous quarterback named Baker Mayfield for their remaining four games. He is already 1-0 with an LA Rams team that barely has a pulse, a feat that is even more unbelievable when you understand he had less than 48 hours to learn the Rams’ offense and then execute the game plan almost flawlessly.

Yes, that time comes at you fast in the NFL. But for the LA Rams’ newest quarterback Baker Mayfield, time is relative. He had less than 48 hours to arrive and learn the LA Rams’ entire offense. He had 15 minutes to lead the LA Rams on two touchdown drives. But he had less than two minutes to lead the Rams on the final touchdown drive to tie the score and set the team up for a game-winning extra point.

There have been plenty of excuses for the LA Rams this season. A league of rationalizations why the Rams couldn’t run (hurt offensive linemen, it seemed like a wasted play), why the team couldn’t connect with Allen Robinson (never open, Cooper Kupp was always so open), why the team couldn’t find sufficient reasons to play WR Tutu Atwell (too small, not the right game situation), and to each of those excuses, we learned over time that they were just that: Excuses.”