Rams add defensive line depth via waiver claim

The Los Angeles Rams were awarded Larrell Murchison off waivers on Monday afternoon, per an announcement by the team:

LA Rams Transactions:

• Claimed and awarded DT Larrell Murchison — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 12, 2022

The move comes after the Rams lost A’Shawn Robinson, Aaron Donald, and Marquise Copeland to injury in recent weeks. The position swap of Michael Hoecht, who entered the league as an interior defensive lineman, to edge rusher has also tested the depth of the group.

Murchison was released this weekend by the Tennessee Titans, and he was a fifth round selection by the Titans in the 2020 NFL Draft. The 6-2, 297-lbs tackle has started five games in his career.

The Rams’ NFC West division rival Seattle Seahawks also made a claim for the defensive lineman, though LA had higher waiver position and took priority.

Murchison is just 25 years old and will compete for playing time amongst Greg Gaines, Bobby Brown, Jonah Williams, Earnest Brown, and TJ Carter. Bobby Brown is a former fourth round selection in 2021 by the Rams, though he’s been inactive on gameday at times this season despite a seemingly clean bill of health. Earnest Brown is a former fifth round pick by the team in the same draft as the other Brown, though he hadn’t played in a regular season game until last week versus the Las Vegas Raiders - where he recorded two tackles.

Gaines is an unrestricted free agent after the season, but the rest of the group could be competing for a spot on the 2023 roster. Who will stand out over the final four games?